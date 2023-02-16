Top 10 SUVs With Highest Waiting Period In Feb 2023 – Mahindra To Tata

Mahindra Thar commands a waiting period of up to 17. months while the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has it at up to 15 months
In the month of February 2023, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Thar has the highest waiting period of up to 17 months in the SUV segment. The lifestyle off-road SUV has been well-received amongst customers since its market debut in 2020. The range of the second-generation Thar will be expanded with the arrival of the five-door variant later this year.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has the second-highest waiting period for an SUV in India this month as some variants command up to 15 months. The Mahindra Scorpio N also has a waiting period of up to 15 months. The new-gen Scorpio is offered in an expansive range and is available in six- and seven-seater configurations.
The XUV700 is another Mahindra SUV that has become immensely popular amongst buyers and this month it has a waiting period of up to 11 months for some variants. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV has a waiting period of up to 9 months. The heavily updated model made its market debut last year with a redesigned exterior and interior.
|Models
|Waiting Period In Feb 2023
|Mahindra Thar
|Up to 17 Months
|Toyota Hyryder
|Up to 15 Months
|Mahindra Scorpio
|Up to 15 Months
|Mahindra XUV700
|Up to 11 Months
|Maruti Brezza
|Up to 9 Months
|Hyundai Creta
|Up to 8 Months
|Maruti Grand Vitara
|Up to 7 Months
|Kia Seltos
|Up to 6 Months
|Tata Punch
|Up to 6 Months
|Hyundai Venue
|Up to 6 Months
The features list is also more upmarket than the previous model. In the second half of the table, the best-selling midsize SUV in India, the Hyundai Creta, finished in the sixth position with a waiting period of up to 8 months for some trim levels. Customers wanting to own the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will have to wait up to 7 months.
The Grand Vitara has several commonalities with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as they share the platform, mechanical bits and equipment list. The Kia Seltos is expected to receive a facelift by the middle of this year or in the third quarter. Currently, the five-seater commands a waiting period of up to 6 months for some variants.
The Tata Punch micro SUV has a waiting of up to 6 months while the Hyundai Venue compact SUV has it at up to 6 months as well and it gained a facelift last year.