Top 10 SUVs With Highest Waiting Period In Feb 2023 – Mahindra To Tata

Mahindra Thar commands a waiting period of up to 17. months while the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has it at up to 15 months

In the month of February 2023, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Thar has the highest waiting period of up to 17 months in the SUV segment. The lifestyle off-road SUV has been well-received amongst customers since its market debut in 2020. The range of the second-generation Thar will be expanded with the arrival of the five-door variant later this year.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has the second-highest waiting period for an SUV in India this month as some variants command up to 15 months. The Mahindra Scorpio N also has a waiting period of up to 15 months. The new-gen Scorpio is offered in an expansive range and is available in six- and seven-seater configurations.

The XUV700 is another Mahindra SUV that has become immensely popular amongst buyers and this month it has a waiting period of up to 11 months for some variants. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV has a waiting period of up to 9 months. The heavily updated model made its market debut last year with a redesigned exterior and interior.

Models Waiting Period In Feb 2023 Mahindra Thar Up to 17 Months Toyota Hyryder Up to 15 Months Mahindra Scorpio Up to 15 Months Mahindra XUV700 Up to 11 Months Maruti Brezza Up to 9 Months Hyundai Creta Up to 8 Months Maruti Grand Vitara Up to 7 Months Kia Seltos Up to 6 Months Tata Punch Up to 6 Months Hyundai Venue Up to 6 Months

The features list is also more upmarket than the previous model. In the second half of the table, the best-selling midsize SUV in India, the Hyundai Creta, finished in the sixth position with a waiting period of up to 8 months for some trim levels. Customers wanting to own the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will have to wait up to 7 months.

The Grand Vitara has several commonalities with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as they share the platform, mechanical bits and equipment list. The Kia Seltos is expected to receive a facelift by the middle of this year or in the third quarter. Currently, the five-seater commands a waiting period of up to 6 months for some variants.

The Tata Punch micro SUV has a waiting of up to 6 months while the Hyundai Venue compact SUV has it at up to 6 months as well and it gained a facelift last year.