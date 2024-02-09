Top 10 SUVs Sold In January 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Brezza, Creta

In the list of top 10 SUVs sold in January 2024, Tata Punch finished ahead of its sibling the Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Mahindra Scorpio

In January 2024, the Tata Punch surged to the first place in the rankings, boasting an appreciable 50 per cent YoY growth. The micro SUV achieved a total of 17,978 units, a significant increase from the 12,006 units sold in January 2023. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon saw a positive Year-On-Year sales growth of 10 per cent, with a total of 17,182 units sold last month compared to 15,567 units in the same period last year.

The Brezza compact SUV secured the third position, recording 15,303 unit sales in January. This marked a 7 per cent Year-On-Year growth from the 14,359 units sold during the same period in 2023. The Mahindra Scorpio claimed the fourth spot with 14,293 units sold, showcasing an impressive 64 per cent Year-On-Year growth compared to the 8,715 units sold in January 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx finished in the top fifth position in the SUV sales charts with 13,643 units, having previously surpassed the milestone of one lakh unit sales in just ten months since its market launch. In the second half of the table, the Grand Vitara made sure that Maruti Suzuki continues to reign as the best-selling SUV maker in India as 13,438 units were sold as against 8,662 units with a YoY surge of 55 per cent.

Top 10 SUVs Sold (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Tata Punch (50%) 17,978 12,006 2. Tata Nexon (10%) 17,182 15,567 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (7%) 15,303 14,359 4. Mahindra Scorpio (64%) 14,293 8,715 5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 13,643 – 6. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (55%) 13,438 8,662 7. Hyundai Creta (-12%) 13,212 15,037 8. Hyundai Venue (10%) 11,831 10,738 9. Kia Sonet (25%) 11,530 9,261 10. Hyundai Exter 8,229 –

It was the second most sold midsize SUV in India behind Scorpio and finished ahead of Creta, which received a comprehensive update a few weeks ago. The Hyundai Creta posted 13,212 unit sales as against 15,037 units in January 2023 with a YoY drop of 12 per cent.

The monthly sales numbers of the Creta will improve further in the coming months as it has garnered 51,000 bookings in just a month. The Hyundai Venue finished in the eighth position with 11,831 units as against 10,738 units in January 2023 with a YoY positive sales growth of 10 per cent.

The Kia Sonet and Hyundai Exter rounded out the top ten in ninth and tenth positions respectively. The former posted 11,530 units against 9,261 units with a YoY growth of 25 per cent while the Exter managed a total of 8,229 units.