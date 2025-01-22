Top 10 SUVs Sold In 2024 – Punch, Brezza, Creta, Scorpio, Nexon

Tata Punch stood on top of the SUV sales charts ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio

The SUV market in India continued its upward trajectory in 2024 with buyers flocking to compact and mid-sized SUV models. Leading manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata and Kia saw strong performances across their SUV portfolios. The sales numbers reveal the top 10 best-selling SUVs of the last calendar year, each making its mark in a highly competitive market.

Topping the charts is the Tata Punch which recorded a highly credible total volume of 2,02,031 units as it finished as the most sold passenger vehicle in the country as well in 2024. Close behind is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza with domestic sales of 1,88,160 units. The Hyundai Creta secured third place with 1,86,919 units sold.

A longstanding favourite in the midsize SUV segment, it remains popular due to its feature-loaded interior, competitive price range and wide range of powertrain options. The Mahindra Scorpio, with sales of 1,66,364 units, took the fourth spot. Renowned for its toughness and versatility, the Scorpio retains its appeal among buyers with ease.

Also Read: Electric Car Sales Grow 20% In 2024, Tata Motors Still Lead

Top 10 SUVs Sold In 2024 Sales Numbers 1. Tata Punch 2,02,031 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1,88,160 3. Hyundai Creta 1,86,919 4. Mahindra Scorpio 1,66,364 5. Tata Nexon 1,61,611 6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1,56,236 7. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1,22,747 8. Hyundai Venue 1,17,819 9. Kia Sonet 1,06,690 10. Mahindra XUV700 90,727

In fifth place, the Tata Nexon registered 1,61,611 units in sales and it has carved a strong niche in the compact SUV market. Other models making the top 10 include the Maruti Suzuki Fronx with 1,56,236 units, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara at 1,22,747 units, the Hyundai Venue at 1,17,819 units, the Kia Sonet with 1,06,690 units and the Mahindra XUV700 which garnered 90,727 units.

The Mahindra Bolero recorded 99,771 unit sales last year but since it’s an MUV we did not feature it in the list. As for other utility vehicles and MPVs, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga reigned supreme with 1,90,091 units and it was also the second most sold PV in India.

Also Read: Top 10 Cars Sold In 2024 – Punch, Creta, WagonR, Swift, Scorpio

The Innova lineup comprising the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross, impressed as well. Their combined sales stood at 1,06,900 units.