Top 10 SUVs Sold In 2022 – Nexon, Creta, Brezza, Punch, Venue, Seltos

In the 2022 calendar year, Tata Motors’ Nexon finished on top of the SUV sales standings as 1,68,278 units were sold against 1,08,577 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY positive sales growth of 55 per cent. The Nexon has been a major contributor in the brand’s domestic portfolio over the last three years.

The Hyundai Creta led the way in the midsize SUV segment and was the second most sold SUV in the country last year as 1,40,895 units were recorded against 1,25,437 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 12 per cent. The facelifted version of the Creta is expected to launch in the due course of this year.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza received a big update in the second half of last year and it has helped in increasing the sales tally further. The compact SUV posted 1,30,563 unit sales as against 1,15,962 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 13 per cent. The Tata Punch slotted in at fourth with 1,29,895 units.

Top 10 SUVs In 2022 (YoY) Sales In 2022 Sales In 2021 1. Tata Nexon (55%) 1,68,278 1,08,577 2. Hyundai Creta (12%) 1,40,895 1,25,437 3. Maruti Brezza (13%) 1,30,563 1,15,962 4. Tata Punch (475%) 1,29,895 22,571 5. Hyundai Venue (12%) 1,20,703 1,08,007 6. Kia Seltos (3%) 1,01,569 98,147 7. Kia Sonet (9%) 86,251 79,289 8. Mahindra XUV700 (446%) 65,371 11,964 9. Mahindra Scorpio (74%) 64,179 36,945 10. Mahindra XUV300 (27%) 60,260 47,432

The micro SUV finished very close to the Brezza and it endured a volume surge of 475 per cent as 22,571 units were sold in 2021. The Punch entered the domestic market only in late 2021 and it has been well received ever since. It was also the tenth most sold passenger car in India in the 2022 calendar year.

The Hyundai Venue garnered a total of 1,20,703 units as against 1,08,007 units in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 12 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Kia Seltos finished in the sixth position with 1,01,569 units against 98,147 units with a YoY growth of 3 per cent while the Sonet managed to finish seventh with 86,251 units.

The remaining three positions in the top ten were covered by three Mahindra SUVs as the XUV700 posted 65,371 units against 11,964 units with a YoY surge of 446 per cent. The Scorpio finished in the ninth position with 64,179 units while the XUV300 rounded out the top ten with 60,260 unit sales.