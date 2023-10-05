Top 10 SUVs September 2023 – Nexon, Scorpio, Vitara, Seltos, Exter

In the top 10 SUVs for September 2023, Tata Nexon headed the way ahead of Brezza, Punch, Creta, Venue and Scorpio

Tata Motors launched the facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV only a few weeks ago and their deliveries have commenced across dealerships. The Nexon finished on top of the SUV sales table as 15,325 units were sold in September 2023 against 14,518 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume growth of 6 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the second most sold SUV in the country last month as just over 15,000 units were sold against 15,445 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY de-growth of 3 per cent. The Tata Punch finished in the third position with a total of 13,036 units as against 12,251 units in September 2022.

This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 6 per cent. The Hyundai Creta finished in the fourth position with a domestic tally of 12,717 units last month as against 12,866 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY negative sales growth of 1 per cent. The facelifted Hyundai Creta will arrive in early 2024 with a host of revisions inside and out.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) September 2023 Sales September 2022 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (6%) 15,325 14,518 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (-3%) 15,001 15,445 3. Tata Punch (6%) 13,036 12,251 4. Hyundai Creta (-1%) 12,717 12,866 5. Hyundai Venue (11%) 12,204 11,033 6. Mahindra Scorpio (24%) 11,846 9,536 7. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 11,736 4,769 8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 11,455 – 9. Kia Seltos (-4%) 10,558 11,000 10. Hyundai Exter 8,647 –

The Hyundai Venue came in at fifth with a total of 12,204 units as against 11,033 units with a growth of 11 per cent on a YoY basis. The second-generation Venue will reportedly be launched in 2025. In the second half of the table, the Scorpio range finished sixth as the combined sales of Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N stood at 11,846 units.

Compared to the same period in 2022 with 9,536 units, a YoY growth of 24 per cent was noted. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara registered a total of 11,736 units as against 4,769 units in September 2022 with a YoY volume surge of 146 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been well-received by customers since its market launch a few months ago.

The compact SUV coupe registered 11,455 units last month to finish eighth ahead of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Exter. The recently facelifted Seltos posted 10,558 units against 11,000 units with a YoY drop of 4 per cent while the Exter managed a total of 8,647 units.