Top 10 SUVs Of Feb 2020 – Kia Seltos Beats Venue, Vitara Brezza

The Seltos continued to maintain a healthy lead in the mid-size SUV segment last month while the Venue beat Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza once again

Hyundai Motor Group headed the SUV charts in February 2020 as Kia Seltos led the way from Hyundai Venue. The mid-size SUV has certainly dominated the proceedings ever since it went on sale in August 2019 and last month was no different as 14,024 units were sold. It helped Kia to post its highest-ever monthly volumes in India yet.

Only 700 units of the Creta were sold last month as the second generation is arriving sooner. The Venue compact SUV is offered in a wide engine choice and its Blue Link connectivity meant that it has an edge over its competitors. The five-seater is fighting tooth and nail with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as both exchange top spots on a consistent basis over the last several months and their rivalry will only intensify this year.

The Korean SUV posted 10,321 units last month while the Vitara Brezza recorded 6,866 units as against 11,613 units during the same month in 2019 with 41 per cent de-growth. The sales figures of the Vitara Brezza will increase in the coming months as the facelift has joined the party with subtle exterior and interior updates.

Model Feb 2020 Feb 2019 Growth 1. Kia Seltos 14,024 New Launch – 2. Hyundai Venue 10,321 New Launch – 3. Maruti Vitara Brezza 6,866 11,613 -41% 4. Tata Nexon 3,894 5,263 -26% 5. Ford EcoSport 3,713 3,156 18% 6. Mahindra XUV 300 2,431 4,484 -46% 7. Toyota Fortuner 1,510 1,738 -13% 8. Mahindra Scorpio 1,505 4,445 -66% 9. MG Hector 1,218 New Launch – 10. Mahindra TUV300 944 1,057 -11%

Tata Motors’ Global NCAP five-star rated Nexon was positioned as the fourth most sold SUV in the country last year as 3,894 units were retailed against 5,263 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 26 per cent negative growth. The EcoSport came in at fifth with 3,713 units as against 3,156 units with 18 per cent volume increase.

Another sub-four-metre SUV in the top ten was the XUV300 as it registered 2,431 units as against 4,484 units when it first entered the market in February 2019 with a massive 46 per cent sales decline. Toyota’s Fortuner ended up seventh with 1,510 units as against 1,738 units twelve months ago with 13 per cent de-growth.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Scorpio finished eighth with 1,505 units ahead of MG Hector and Mahindra TUV300. MG already has its second product, the ZS EV, up and running in India while the Hector Plus will follow suite to strengthen its SUV portfolio.