Top 10 SUVs October 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Creta, Fronx, XUV700

In the top 10 SUVs sales table for October 2023, Tata Nexon led the way ahead of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch and Mahindra Scorpio

The SUV segment has seen plenty of action in recent years courtesy of the strong growth recorded and its market share is only growing at a steady rate. The micro, compact and midsize SUV segments have been the fan favourites and carmakers are bringing in new models in response to the increasing demand.

The Tata Nexon has a stronghold at the top of the SUV sales charts as it led the way ahead of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch and Mahindra Scorpio. The compact SUV posted 16,887 units last month as against 13,767 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive volume growth of 23 per cent in India.

The Brezza garnered a domestic tally of 16,050 units in October 2023 as against 9,941 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 61 per cent. The Punch micro SUV comfortably leads its segment despite the arrival of the Hyundai Exter as a total of 15,317 units were posted against 10,982 units in October 2022.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) Sales In October 2023 Sales In October 2022 1. Tata Nexon (23%) 16,887 13,767 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (61%) 16,050 9,941 3. Tata Punch (39%) 15,317 10,982 4. Mahindra Scorpio (83%) 13,578 7,438 5. Hyundai Creta (10%) 13,077 11,880 6. Kia Seltos (26%) 12,362 9,777 7. Hyundai Venue (21%) 11,581 9,585 8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 11,357 – 9. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (35%) 10,834 8,052 10. Mahindra XUV700 (60%) 9,297 5,815

This led to a YoY sales growth of 39 per cent. The combined sales of Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N stood at 13,578 units as against 7,438 units with a YoY volume surge of 83 per cent. The Hyundai Creta managed a total of 13,077 units last month as against 11,880 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago.

The midsize SUV reported a growth of 10 per cent as it finished ahead of its sibling, the Kia Seltos. The facelifted Seltos made its market debut only a few months ago and it posted 12,362 units as against 9,777 units with a YoY growth of 26 per cent. The Hyundai Venue slotted in at seventh with a total of 11,581 units as against 9,585 units.

The sub-four-metre SUV posted a YoY growth of 21 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx impressed yet again with a total of 11,357 units. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Mahindra XUV700 finished in the ninth and tenth positions respectively with 10,834 units and 9,297 unit sales.