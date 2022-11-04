Top 10 SUVs October 2022 – Nexon, Creta, Brezza, Seltos, Vitara, Scorpio

Tata Nexon headed the SUV sales charts in October 2022 as it outsold Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In the month of October 2022, Tata Motors’ Nexon finished on top of the SUV sales charts as 13,767 units were recorded against 10,096 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 36 per cent. The Nexon regained the top spot from Maruti Suzuki Brezza after two months as the latter headed the SUV table due to the arrival of the new generation.

The momentum between them will apparently swing back and forth though as both are highly popular in the compact SUV space. The Hyundai Creta was the second most sold SUV in the country as 11,880 units were registered last month against 6,455 units during October 2021 with a YoY positive volume surge of 84 per cent.

The Creta is currently the midsize SUV segment leader in India and its facelifted avatar is expected to be introduced only next year. It could debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The Tata Punch has certainly impressed in garnering sales numbers ever since it made the market debut around twelve months ago and it finished third last month.

Top 10 SUVs October 2022 October 2021 1. Tata Nexon (36%) 13,767 10,096 2. Hyundai Creta (84%) 11,880 6,455 3. Tata Punch (30%) 10,982 8,453 4. Maruti Brezza (24%) 9,941 8,032 5. Kia Seltos (-7%) 9,777 10,488 6. Hyundai Venue (-9%) 9,585 10,554 7. Maruti Grand Vitara 8,052 – 8. Kia Sonet (40%) 7,614 5,443 9. Mahindra Scorpio (125%) 7,438 3,304 10. Mahindra XUV300 6,282 4,203

The micro SUV is offered in an expansive range and has a strong build quality as well. It posted 10,982 unit sales last month as against 8,453 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 30 per cent. The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza could only manage a fourth last month as 9,941 units were sold against 8,032 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2021, a YoY growth of 24 per cent was noted. Kia India’s Seltos finished in the fifth position with 9,777 units against 10,488 units in October 2021 with a YoY drop of 7 per cent. The heavily updated version of the Seltos is expected to launch in the second half of 2023.

In the second half of the table, Hyundai’s recently facelifted Venue slotted in at sixth ahead of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Sonet, Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra XUV300.