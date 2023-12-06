Top 10 SUVs November 2023 – Nexon, Scorpio, Creta, Seltos, Exter

In the month of November 2023, Tata Nexon led the way in the top 10 sales charts for SUVs ahead of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In November 2023, Tata Motors’ Nexon finished on top of the SUV sales charts as 14,916 units were sold against 15,871 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 6 per cent. The Punch micro SUV finished in the second position with 14,383 units as against 12,131 units with a YoY growth of 19 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza came in third with a total of 13,393 units in the domestic market as against 11,324 units with a YoY growth of 18 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio was the fourth most sold SUV in the country last month with 12,185 units as against 6,455 units with a YoY volume surge of 89 per cent in India.

The Hyundai Creta finished in the fifth position with 11,814 unit sales as against 13,321 units with a YoY sales decline of 11 per cent. In the second half of the sales table, Kia Seltos finished in the sixth position with 11,684 units as against 9,284 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 26 per cent.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) Sales In November 2023 Sales In November 2022 1. Tata Nexon (-6%) 14,916 15,871 2. Tata Punch (19%) 14,383 12,131 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (18%) 13,393 11,324 4. Mahindra Scorpio (89%) 12,185 6,455 5. Hyundai Creta (-11%) 11,814 13,321 6. Kia Seltos (26%) 11,684 9,284 7. Hyundai Venue (4%) 11,180 10,738 8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 9,867 – 9. Hyundai Exter 8,325 – 10. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (79%) 7,937 4,433

The Hyundai Venue slotted in at seventh with 11,180 units as against 10,738 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 4 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx finished in the eighth position with 9,867 units while the Hyundai Exter stood in the ninth position with 8,325 units as the newcomers have been performing well since their debut.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rounded out the top ten with 7,937 units as against 4,433 units with a YoY sales increase of 79 per cent in India. The market share of SUVs has been steadily growing over the last few years and mainly the compact and midsize SUV segments will witness the arrival of several new models next year.

Popular SUVs like Kia Sonet and Hyundai Creta are getting big updates soon while new models are also waiting in the pipeline.