Top 10 SUVs November 2022 – Nexon, Creta, Brezza, Seltos, XUV700

Tata Nexon was the most sold SUV in India in November 2022 as it finished ahead of Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In the month of November 2022, Tata Motors’ Nexon continued to finish at the top of the SUV sales charts with a total of 15,871 units. The compact SUV has been on sale since 2017 and it received a big update in early 2020. The Nexon is frugal and features a powerful diesel engine too. On top of that, it is offered in an expansive range.

The Nexon also has a Global NCAP crash test rating of five stars as it ticks all the boxes for many buyers. The Hyundai Creta remained in the second position with 13,321 units as against 10,300 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 29 per cent. The midsize SUV will more likely gain a facelift next year and it could debut at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Tata Motors’ Punch micro SUV finished in the third position as the combined sales of the Punch and Nexon stood at just over 28,000 units. They contributed to the major sum of the brand’s total volume sales. The Punch posted 12,131 units against 6,110 units in November 2021 with a YoY volume surge of 99 per cent.

Top 10 SUVs November 2022 November 2021 1. Tata Nexon (61%) 15,871 9,831 2. Hyundai Creta (29%) 13,321 10,300 3. Tata Punch (99%) 12,131 6,110 4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (5%) 11,324 10,760 5. Hyundai Venue (35%) 10,738 7,932 6. Kia Seltos (5%) 9,284 8,859 7. Kia Sonet (66%) 7,834 4,719 8. Mahindra Scorpio (92%) 6,455 3,370 9. Mahindra XUV300 (47%) 5,903 4,005 10. Mahindra XUV700 (78%) 5,701 3,207

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the fourth position with 11,324 units as against 10,760 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 5 per cent. The Hyundai Venue received a facelift a few months ago and the N Line variant was also introduced. The sub-4m SUV garnered a total of 10,738 unit sales.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 7,932 units a YoY volume increase of 35 per cent was noted. In the second half of the table, Kia India’s Seltos finished in the sixth position with 9,284 units as against 8,859 units in November 2021 with a YoY growth of 5 per cent while its sibling, the Sonet ended up seventh.

The remaining three positions were occupied by Scorpio, XUV300 and XUV700. The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic combined to register 6,455 units while the XUV300 compact SUV and the flagship XUV700 SUV managed 5,903 and 5,701 units respectively.