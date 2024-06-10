Top 10 SUVs May 2024 – Creta, Nexon, Venue, Vitara, XUV 3XO

The top 10 SUV sales table in May 2024 saw Tata Punch continuing its position at the top ahead of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Mahindra Scorpio

In May 2024, the Tata Punch secured the top spot in the top 10 SUV sales charts, with 18,949 units sold compared to 11,124 units in May 2023 in India. This impressive performance marked a year-on-year sales surge of 70 per cent, reaffirming the micro SUV’s position as the best-selling SUV in the country once again.

The Hyundai Creta secured the second position with 14,662 units sold, compared to 14,449 units in the previous year, reflecting a modest year-on-year growth of just 1 per cent. Following closely, the Brezza compact SUV claimed the third spot with 14,186 units sold, marking a 6 per cent year-on-year growth from 13,398 units.

Meanwhile, the Mahindra Scorpio range comprising Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic took the fourth position, selling 13,717 units, a significant 47 per cent year-on-year increase from 9,318 units. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the fifth most sold SUV in the country last month as 12,681 units were sold against 9,863 units with a YoY growth of 29 per cent.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) Sales In May 2024 Sales In May 2023 1. Tata Punch (70%) 18,949 11,124 2. Hyundai Creta (1%) 14,662 14,449 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (6%) 14,186 13,398 4. Mahindra Scorpio (47%) 13,717 9,318 5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (29%) 12,681 9,863 6. Tata Nexon (-21%) 11,457 14,423 7. Mahindra XUV 3XO (95%) 10,000 5,125 8. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (10%) 9,736 8,877 9. Hyundai Venue (-9%) 9,327 10,213 10. Hyundai Exter 7,697 –

In the second half of the table, the Tata Nexon finished in the sixth position with 11,457 unit sales as against 14,423 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY negative volume growth of 21 per cent. The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s customer deliveries began last month and its dispatches have reached the 10,000 mark already.

It must be noted that the XUV 3XO registered over 50,000 bookings with an hour of the first official reservation day. Compared to the same period last year with 5,125 units of the XUV 300, a massive YoY growth of 95 per cent was noted. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been posting steady numbers and last month was no different as 9,736 units were sold.

The Hyundai Venue came in at ninth with 9,327 units against 10,213 units with a YoY drop of 9 per cent while the Hyundai Exter rounded out the top ten with 7,697 unit sales.