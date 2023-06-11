Top 10 SUVs May 2023 – Creta, Scorpio, Brezza, Fronx, XUV700

Hyundai Creta headed the SUV sales charts in the month of May 2023 as it finished ahead of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Punch

Hyundai Motor India Limited’s Creta was the most sold SUV in the country in the month of May 2023 as 14,449 units were recorded against 10,973 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 32 per cent. The Hyundai Creta led the way ahead of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch and Hyundai Venue.

The Tata Nexon finished in the second position last month with a domestic total of 14,423 units as against 14,614 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY negative sales drop of 1 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza garnered 13,398 unit sales as against 10,312 units in May 2022 with a YoY positive volume growth of 30 per cent.

The Tata Punch has been a consistent seller for the homegrown manufacturer since its market launch in late 2021. Last month, 11,124 units were registered against 10,241 units with a YoY growth of 9 per cent while the Hyundai Venue posted 10,213 units against 8,300 units with a growth of 23 per cent in India.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) May 2023 Sales May 2022 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (32%) 14,449 10,973 2. Tata Nexon (-1%) 14,423 14,614 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (30%) 13,398 10,312 4. Tata Punch (9%) 11,124 10,241 5. Hyundai Venue (23%) 10,213 8,300 6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 9,863 – 7. Mahindra Scorpio (114%) 9,318 4,348 8. Maruti Grand Vitara 8,877 – 9. Kia Sonet (4%) 8,251 7,899 10. Mahindra XUV700 (3%) 5,245 5,069

In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki Fronx which was introduced in April, finished in the sixth position with a domestic tally of 9,863 units. It is based on the Baleno and is equipped with either a 1.2L petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The Mahindra Scorpio impressed yet again as the combined sales of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic prove the range’s popularity.

The SUV finished in the seventh position with a total of 9,318 unit sales as against 4,348 units in May 2022 with a YoY growth of 114 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara slotted in at eighth with 8,877 units while the Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV700 came in at ninth and tenth respectively.

The Sonet recorded 8,251 units against 7,899 units in May 2022 with a YoY growth of 4 per cent while the Mahindra XUV700 managed a total of 5,245 units last month as against 5,069 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 3 per cent.