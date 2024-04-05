Top 10 SUVs March 2024 – Creta, Fronx, Brezza, Nexon, Sonet

The list of top 10 SUVs in March 2024 saw Tata Punch leading the way ahead of Creta, Scorpio, Brezza, Nexon, Fronx

In March 2024, Tata Punch outshone the competition, claiming the top spot in the SUV sales charts with a domestic tally of 17,547 units, marking a year-on-year growth of 61 per cent for the micro SUV. Its sibling, the Tata Nexon, found itself only in the fifth position, with a total of 14,058 units sold, slightly lower than the previous year’s figure of 14,769 units.

Last month, the Hyundai Creta claimed the numero uno spot amongst the midsize SUVs and was second overall in the SUV sales table with 16,458 units registered. This led to a notable year-on-year sales increase of 17 per cent, compared to 14,026 units sold in March 2023. The Mahindra Scorpio came close with 15,151 units as against 8,788 units with a YoY surge in sales of 72 per cent.

The competition between Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio has only intensified in recent months as both SUVs swap positions often. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the fourth position with 14,614 units as against 16,227 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume drop of 10 per cent.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) Sales In March 2024 Sales In March 2023 1. Tata Punch (61%) 17,547 10,894 2. Hyundai Creta (17%) 16,458 14,026 3. Mahindra Scorpio (72%) 15,151 8,788 4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (-10%) 14,614 16,227 5. Tata Nexon (-5%) 14,058 14,769 6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 12,531 – 7. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (12%) 11,232 10,045 8. Hyundai Venue (-4%) 9,614 10,024 9. Kia Sonet (1%) 8,750 8,677 10. Hyundai Exter 8,475 –

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been well-received by customers since its market debut last year. The compact SUV coupe posted 12,531 units to finish ahead of its bigger sibling, the Grand Vitara. The midsize SUV is offered in regular ICE, CNG and strong hybrid options in India and it garnered 11,232 units last month against 10,045 units.

The Hyundai Venue slotted in at eighth with 9,614 units against 10,024 units with a YoY de-growth of 4 per cent while the Kia Sonet recorded 8,750 units as against 8,677 units with a YoY growth of just 1 per cent. The Hyundai Exter rounded out the top ten with 8,475 units in March 2024.

Only a couple of days ago, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor entered the market (rebadged Fronx) while the facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV300, dubbed the XUV 3XO will officially debut on April 29, 2024.