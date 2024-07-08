Top 10 SUVs June 2024 – Punch, Brezza, Scorpio, Nexon, XUV 3XO

In June 2024, the Tata Punch regained its position as the best-selling SUV overtaking Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Mahindra Scorpio in the top 10 SUV sales chart

In June 2024, the Tata Punch regained its position as the best-selling SUV, leading the top 10 SUV sales charts with 18,238 units sold. This represents a significant 66 per cent increase from the 10,990 units sold in the same month the previous year. The Hyundai Creta came in second, with 16,293 units sold.

It showed a 13 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the total of 14,447 units sold during the corresponding period last year. The Brezza compact SUV secured third place, selling 13,172 units, a 25 per cent increase from the 10,538 units sold the previous year. The Mahindra Scorpio claimed fourth position with 12,307 units sold.

This was a 42 per cent rise from last year’s 8,648 units. In fifth place, the Tata Nexon compact SUV sold 12,066 units, down from 13,827 units in the same month last year, reflecting a 13 per cent year-on-year decline. One of Tata Nexon’s main rivals, the Hyundai Venue, finished in the sixth position with 9,890 units.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) Sales In June 2024 Sales In June 2023 1. Tata Punch (66%) 18,238 10,990 2. Hyundai Creta (13%) 16,293 14,447 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (25%) 13,172 10,578 4. Mahindra Scorpio (42%) 12,307 8,648 5. Tata Nexon (-13%) 12,066 13,827 6. Hyundai Venue (-15%) 9,890 11,606 7. Kia Sonet (27%) 9,816 7,722 8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (21%) 9,688 7,991 9. Maruti Suzuki Vitara (-8%) 9,679 10,486 10. Mahindra XUV 3XO (67%) 8,500 5,094

In comparison to the same period twelve months ago with 11,606 unit sales, a YoY sales de-growth of 15 per cent was noted. Reports indicate that a brand new Venue is currently under development. The Kia Sonet slotted in at seventh with 9,816 units as against 7,722 units in June 2023 with a YoY sales increase of 27 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx covered the eighth position as the compact SUVs dominated the top ten sales table. The five-seater posted 9,688 unit sales as against 7,991 units with a YoY positive volume growth of 21 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara registered a total of 9,679 units as against 10,486 units with a de-growth of 8 per cent.

The recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO garnered 8,500 units last month as against 5,094 units in June 2023 with a YoY growth of 67 per cent – the highest within the top ten as its initial reception has been all the more positive.