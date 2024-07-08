Top 10 SUVs June 2024 – Punch, Brezza, Scorpio, Nexon, XUV 3XO

In June 2024, the Tata Punch regained its position as the best-selling SUV overtaking Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Mahindra Scorpio in the top 10 SUV sales chart
In June 2024, the Tata Punch regained its position as the best-selling SUV, leading the top 10 SUV sales charts with 18,238 units sold. This represents a significant 66 per cent increase from the 10,990 units sold in the same month the previous year. The Hyundai Creta came in second, with 16,293 units sold.
It showed a 13 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the total of 14,447 units sold during the corresponding period last year. The Brezza compact SUV secured third place, selling 13,172 units, a 25 per cent increase from the 10,538 units sold the previous year. The Mahindra Scorpio claimed fourth position with 12,307 units sold.
This was a 42 per cent rise from last year’s 8,648 units. In fifth place, the Tata Nexon compact SUV sold 12,066 units, down from 13,827 units in the same month last year, reflecting a 13 per cent year-on-year decline. One of Tata Nexon’s main rivals, the Hyundai Venue, finished in the sixth position with 9,890 units.
|Top 10 SUVs (YoY)
|Sales In June 2024
|Sales In June 2023
|1. Tata Punch (66%)
|18,238
|10,990
|2. Hyundai Creta (13%)
|16,293
|14,447
|3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (25%)
|13,172
|10,578
|4. Mahindra Scorpio (42%)
|12,307
|8,648
|5. Tata Nexon (-13%)
|12,066
|13,827
|6. Hyundai Venue (-15%)
|9,890
|11,606
|7. Kia Sonet (27%)
|9,816
|7,722
|8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (21%)
|9,688
|7,991
|9. Maruti Suzuki Vitara (-8%)
|9,679
|10,486
|10. Mahindra XUV 3XO (67%)
|8,500
|5,094
In comparison to the same period twelve months ago with 11,606 unit sales, a YoY sales de-growth of 15 per cent was noted. Reports indicate that a brand new Venue is currently under development. The Kia Sonet slotted in at seventh with 9,816 units as against 7,722 units in June 2023 with a YoY sales increase of 27 per cent.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx covered the eighth position as the compact SUVs dominated the top ten sales table. The five-seater posted 9,688 unit sales as against 7,991 units with a YoY positive volume growth of 21 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara registered a total of 9,679 units as against 10,486 units with a de-growth of 8 per cent.
The recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO garnered 8,500 units last month as against 5,094 units in June 2023 with a YoY growth of 67 per cent – the highest within the top ten as its initial reception has been all the more positive.