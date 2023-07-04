Top 10 SUVs June 2023 – Nexon, Venue, Vitara, Fronx, XUV700

Hyundai Creta was the most sold SUV in India in June 2023 as it finished ahead of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Tata Punch

Courtesy of the consistent expansion in the SUV space, Maruti Suzuki’s market share in the segment has certainly improved in recent times and it reflects on the sales charts as well. Maruti Suzuki was the only manufacturer to have three SUVs featured in the top ten SUV sales table for the month of June 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx were amongst the top ten finishers and also contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total volume sales last month. The Hyundai Creta led the way ahead of Tata Nexon with a domestic tally of 14,447 units as against 13,790 units in June 2022 with a YoY positive growth of 5 per cent.

The second largest car producer in the country is currently working on the heavily updated Creta and it will go on sale early next year. Tata’s best-selling car in India, the Nexon, posted 13,827 units last month as against 14,295 units with a YoY de-growth of 3 per cent. The Hyundai Venue finished in the third position with 11,606 units against 10,321 units.

Top 10 SUV (YoY) June 2023 Sales June 2022 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (5%) 14,447 13,790 2. Tata Nexon (-3%) 13,827 14,295 3. Hyundai Venue (12%) 11,606 10,321 4. Tata Punch (6%) 10,990 10,414 5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (140%) 10,578 4,404 6. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 10,486 – 7. Mahindra Scorpio (109%) 8,648 4,131 8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 7,991 – 9. Kia Sonet (4%) 7,722 7,455 10. Mahindra XUV700 (-10%) 5,391 6,022

This led to a YoY volume increase of 12 per cent. The Tata Punch was the fourth most sold SUV in the country last month with a total of 10,990 units against 10,414 units with a YoY growth of 6 per cent. The micro SUV segment will witness the arrival of the Hyundai Exter next week and it will be interesting to see how it competes against the Punch.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza garnered 10,578 units in June 2023 against 4,404 units with a YoY sales increase of 140 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Grand Vitara finished in the sixth position and it was the second most sold midsize SUV in India with a total of 10,486 units.

The Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic combined to record 8,648 units against 4,131 units with a YoY growth of 109 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx compact SUV coupe has been well-received by customers since its market launch in April and it scored a total of 7,991 units. The Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV700 covered the remaining two positions.