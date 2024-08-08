Top 10 SUVs July 2024 – Creta, Punch, Vitara, Scorpio, Nexon, XUV 3XO

In July 2024, the Hyundai Creta stood on top ahead of the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra Scorpio in the SUV sales charts

In the top 10 SUV sales chart for July 2024, the Hyundai Creta reclaimed the top spot, setting a new record for its highest monthly sales since its launch. The midsize SUV sold 17,350 units, up from 14,062 units in the same month last year, reflecting a 23 per cent year-on-year growth. This outstanding performance secured its position as the best-selling SUV in India.

The Tata Punch slipped to second place, even though it sold 16,121 units, up from 12,019 units in June 2023, marking a 34 per cent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza took third place with 14,676 units sold, down from 16,543 units last year, indicating an 11 per cent year-on-year decline.

The Tata Nexon compact SUV secured fourth place with 13,902 units sold, an improvement from 12,349 units in the same period last year, showing a 13 per cent year-on-year growth. Following closely, the Mahindra Scorpio took the fifth spot, with sales rising to 12,237 units, up from 10,522 units last year, reflecting a 16 per cent year-on-year increase.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) Sales In July 2024 Sales In July 2023 1. Hyundai Creta (23%) 17,350 14,062 2. Tata Punch (34%) 16,121 12,019 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (-11%) 14,676 16,543 4. Tata Nexon (13%) 13,902 12,349 5. Mahindra Scorpio (16%) 12,237 10,522 6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (-17%) 10,925 13,220 7. Mahindra XUV 3XO (121%) 10,000 4,533 8. Kia Sonet (123%) 9,459 4,245 9. Maruti Suzuki Vitara (4%) 9,397 9,079 10. Hyundai Venue (-12%) 8,840 10,062

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the sixth most sold SUV in the country last month as 10,925 units were registered against 13,220 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY negative volume growth of 17 per cent. The Mahindra XUV 3XO came in at seventh with 10,000 unit sales as against 4,533 units in July 2023.

This led to a YoY sales surge of 121 per cent. The Kia Sonet finished in the eighth position with 9,459 units last month as against 4,245 units during the same period in 2023 with a YoY volume increase of 123 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was the ninth most sold SUV with 9,397 units as against 9,079 units.

This resulted in a YoY positive sales growth of 4 per cent. The Hyundai Venue rounded out the top ten with 8,840 units as against 10,062 units with a YoY decline of 12 per cent. The second generation Venue is expected to launch sometime next year.