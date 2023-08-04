Top 10 SUVs July 2023 – Brezza, Creta, Fronx, Nexon, Exter

Maruti Suzuki Brezza managed to steal the crown from Hyundai Creta, becoming the top-selling SUV in the Indian market in July 2023

The highest-selling SUV in the Indian market in July 2023 was the Maruti Brezza, with 16,543 units sold. Back in July 2022, only 9,709 units of the little SUV were sold, which translates to a Year-on-Year sales growth of 70.39 per cent last month.

Next in line is the Hyundai Creta, of which 14,062 units were sold last month. This translates to a sales growth of 11.38 per cent on a YoY basis. In the third position, we have another Maruti SUV – the Fronx. Launched just a little while back, Maruti Fronx has already become quite popular, with 13,220 units sold.

The fourth spot is occupied by the Tata Nexon – 12,349 units sold in July 2023, with a 13.12 per cent YoY degrowth in sales. Sales of the Nexon seem to have dropped in anticipation of the launch of the facelift model, which is expected to arrive by the festive season this year.

10 Highest-Selling SUVs In July 2023 SUV Units sold 1. Maruti Brezza 16,543 2. Hyundai Creta 14,062 3. Maruti Fronx 13,220 4. Tata Nexon 12,349 5. Tata Punch 12,019 6. Mahindra Scorpio Classic + Scorpio-N 10,522 7. Hyundai Venue 10,062 8. Kia Seltos 9,740 9. Maruti Grand Vitara 9,079 10. Hyundai Exter 7,000

Next in line is the Tata Punch, of which 12,019 units were sold last month. This translates to a sales growth of 9.19 per cent on a YoY basis. It is followed by Mahindra Scorpio – including both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N – with 10,522 units sold, registering a massive 176.68 per cent YoY growth in sales numbers.

Hyundai Venue sits at the seventh spot, with a July 2022 sales volume of 10,062 units, thus registering a YoY decline of 16.15 per cent. Following it is the Kia Seltos. The SUV sold 9,740 units last month, which translates to a 14.04 per cent increment in YoY sales numbers.

Maruti Grand Vitara has become fairly popular just months after its launch, grabbing the ninth position – 9,079 units sold. Rounding off our list of the top 10 highest-selling SUVs in July 2023 is the newly-arrived Hyundai Exter. The company has already sold (dispatched) 7,000 units of the micro-SUV, which is utterly impressive.