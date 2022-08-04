Top 10 SUVs July 2022 – Nexon, Creta, Brezza, Venue, Seltos, XUV700

Tata Nexon continued to be the most sold SUV in India in July 2022 as it finished ahead of Hyundai Creta, Venue and Punch

In the month of July 2022, Tata Motors’ Nexon finished on top of the SUV sales standings as 14,214 units were recorded against 10,287 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 38 per cent. The Nexon did help Tata post its highest monthly sales tally last month and it was also aided by the Punch micro SUV.

The Punch was the fourth most sold SUV in the country last month as 11,007 units were recorded. The Hyundai Creta finished in the second position with 12,625 units against 13,000 units in July 2021 with a YoY negative growth of 3 per cent. The Venue compact SUV was the third most sold SUV in the country with a total of 12,000 units.

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 8,185 units, a YoY positive growth of 47 per cent was noted. The Venue received a big upgrade recently and it has certainly helped in recording good sales numbers. Its bigger sibling, the Creta, will likely gain a facelift sometime early next year.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) July 2022 Sales July 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (38%) 14,214 10,287 2. Hyundai Creta (-3%) 12,625 13,000 3. Hyundai Venue (47%) 12,000 8,185 4. Tata Punch 11,007 – 5. Maruti Brezza (-23%) 9,709 12,676 6. Kia Seltos (22%) 8,541 6,983 7. Mahindra Bolero (22%) 7,917 6,491 8. Kia Sonet (-6%) 7,215 7,675 9. Toyota Urban Cruiser (175%) 6,724 2,448 10. Mahindra XUV700 (3%) 6,277 –

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza registered 9,709 units in July 2022 against 12,676 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume drop of 23 per cent. The sales of the compact SUV is expected to increase in the coming months. In the second half of the table, Kia Seltos slotted in at sixth with a total of 8,541 unit sales against 6,983 units.

The midsize SUV managed a healthy YoY growth of 22 per cent as it finished ahead of Mahindra Bolero, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV700. The Bolero MUV posted 7,917 units against 6,491 units in July 2021 with a growth of 22 per cent while the Sonet garnered a total of 7,215 units against 7,675 units with a 6 per cent decline.

The Seltos is expected to receive a facelift in the coming months in India. Another SUV which is waiting to get a substantial update is the Urban Cruiser. It finished ninth last month with 6,724 units against 2,448 units with a YoY growth of 175 per cent while the Mahindra XUV700 rounded out the top ten with 6,277 units.