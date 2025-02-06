Top 10 SUVs January 2025 – Creta, Punch, Nexon, Vitara, Venue, XUV700

In the table of top 10 SUVs for the month of January 2025, Hyundai Creta sat first ahead of Punch, Grand Vitara, Scorpio and Nexon

SUV sales in January 2025 reflected changing consumer trends as some models posted notable year-on-year growth while others saw a decline. Leading the segment, Hyundai Creta recorded 18,522 units, marking a 40 per cent increase over last year. Its recent updates and strong presence in the midsize SUV category ensured sustained demand.

Tata Punch followed as the second highest seller, though its 16,231 units represented a 10 per cent decline from January 2024. Despite this, its clean design and well-equipped cabin kept it a popular choice among buyers. Maruti Grand Vitara secured third place, rising 17 per cent year-on-year to 15,784 units, largely driven by the appeal of its expansive range.

Mahindra Scorpio claimed fourth position with 15,442 units sold and an 8 per cent increase from the previous year was recorded. Tata Nexon came in fifth, registering 15,397 units but experiencing a 10 per cent drop, likely due to increasing competition in the compact SUV segment in recent times.

Top 10 SUVs January 2025 Jan 2025 Sales Jan 2024 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (+40%) 18,522 13,212 2. Tata Punch (-10%) 16,231 17,978 3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (+17%) 15,784 13,438 4. Mahindra Scorpio (+8%) 15,442 14,293 5. Tata Nexon (-10%) 15,397 17,182 6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (+11%) 15,192 13,643 7. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (-4%) 14,747 15,303 8. Hyundai Venue (-6%) 11,106 11,831 9. Mahindra XUV 3XO (+76%) 8,454 4,817 10. Mahindra XUV 700 (+17%) 8,399 7,206

Maruti Suzuki Fronx landed in sixth place, posting 15,192 units and an 11 per cent rise over the previous year, proving its appeal as a stylish and affordable compact SUV coupe. Meanwhile, Maruti Brezza stood at seventh, selling 14,747 units, though it saw a 4 per cent dip on year-on-year basis last month.

In eighth place, Kia Seltos reported 6,470 units, reflecting an 8 per cent decline compared to the same period last year and its sales numbers have been modest in recent months. Mahindra XUV700 saw remarkable growth, climbing 76 per cent year-on-year to 8,399 units in ninth place, benefiting from its long list of features and strong safety credentials.

Rounding out the top ten, Mahindra Thar recorded 7,557 units, marking a 13 per cent drop. The SUV segment will see plenty of action in the due course of this calendar year as new models are waiting in the pipeline.

