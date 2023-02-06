Top 10 SUVs January 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Vitara, XUV700

Tata Nexon finished on top of the SUV sales table in January 2023 ahead of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Punch

In the first month of the new calendar year, Tata Motors’ Nexon finished on top of the SUV sales charts with a total of 15,567 units as against 13,816 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 13 per cent. Hyundai’s Creta continued to be the second most sold SUV in India with 15,037 units against 9,869 units.

It was also the highest sold midsize SUV in the country. The Hyundai Creta endured a YoY positive volume increase of 52 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the third position with 14,359 unit sales as against 9,576 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY sales growth of 50 per cent.

The Tata Punch micro SUV slotted in at fourth with just over 12,000 units as against 10,027 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY sales growth of 20 per cent. The Venue compact SUV finished in the fifth position with 10,738 units against 11,377 units in January 2022 with a YoY negative sales growth of 6 per cent.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) January 2023 Sales January 2022 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (13%) 15,567 13,816 2. Hyundai Creta (52%) 15,037 9,869 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (50%) 14,359 9,576 4. Tata Punch (20%) 12,006 10,027 5. Hyundai Venue (-6%) 10,738 11,377 6. Kia Seltos (-9%) 10,470 11,483 7. Kia Sonet (34%) 9,261 6,904 8. Mahindra Scorpio (188%) 8,715 3,026 9. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 8,662 – 10. Mahindra XUV700 (40%) 5,787 4,119

In the second half of the table, the Kia Seltos finished in the sixth position with 10,470 units against 11,483 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales drop of 9 per cent. The facelifted version of the Seltos will reportedly go on sale by the middle of this year with a host of exterior and interior changes.

The Kia Sonet was the seventh most sold SUV in India last month as 9,261 units were registered against 6,904 units in January 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 34 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic combined to record a total of 8,715 units against 3,026 units with a YoY surge of 188 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara posted its highest monthly sales tally yet with 8,662 units while the popular Mahindra XUV700 rounded out the top ten with 5,787 units against 4,119 units with a YoY sales growth of 40 per cent.