Top 10 SUVs In Sep 2021 – Seltos, Nexon, Creta, Venue, Sonet, Thar, XUV

Kia Seltos posted 9,583 units in September 2021 as against 9,079 units during the same period last year with a 5.5 per cent growth

In the month of September 2021, Kia India’s Seltos finished on top of the SUV sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 9,583 units as against 9,079 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 5.5 per cent. The midsize SUV had beat its main rival and cousin Hyundai Creta for the first time in a long while to sit atop the segment.

The Tata Nexon has been on an impressive run on form and carried on with the momentum created last year since the debut of the facelift. It headed the highly competitive compact SUV space with a total of 9,211 unit sales as against 6,007 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 53.3 per cent in India.

The Hyundai Creta was only the third most sold SUV in the country last month as opposed to it featuring in the top two regularly. It posted 8,193 units in the month of September 2021 as against 12,325 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales. growth of 33.5 per cent as it finished ahead of Venue.

Top 10 SUVs In September (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Kia Seltos (5.5%) 9,583 9,079 2. Tata Nexon (53.3%) 9,211 6,007 3. Hyundai Creta (-33.5%) 8,193 12,325 4. Hyundai Venue (-6.4%) 7,924 8,469 5. Kia Sonet (-51.93%) 4,454 9,266 6. Mahindra XUV300 (-0.18%) 3,693 3,700 7. Mahindra Thar 3,134 0 8. Tata Harrier (60.74%) 2,821 1,755 9. MG Hector (6.22%) 2,560 2,410 10. Mahindra Scorpio (-26.62%) 2,588 3,527

The sub-four-metre SUV was 1,200 units shy of the Nexon in the fourth position with 7,924 units as against 8,469 units in September 2020 with 6.4 per cent negative sales growth. Another top-selling model for Kia, the Sonet, was the fifth most sold SUV in India with 4,454 units as against 9,266 units during the same period last year with 51.93 per cent de-growth.

In the second half of the table, the Mahindra XUV300 featured with a near flat growth as 3,693 units were registered while the Mahindra Thar finished in the seventh position with 3,134 unit sales. The Tata Harrier recorded 2,821 units as against 1,755 units during the same period in 2020 with a 60.74 per cent YoY volume increase.

The MG Hector came in at the ninth position with 2,560 units as against 2,410 units during the corresponding month last year with 6.22 per cent growth. The Mahindra Scorpio slotted in last with 2,588 units as against 3,527 units during the same period twelve months ago with 26.62 per cent negative growth.