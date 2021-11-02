Top 10 SUVs In October 2021 – Venue, Sonet, Creta, XUV700, Magnite

Hyundai Venue was the most sold SUV in India last month as 10,554 units were posted against 8,828 units with a 19.5 per cent growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited’s Venue emerged as the most sold SUV in the country in the month of October 2021 as 10,554 units were recorded against 8,828 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY positive growth of 19.5 per cent. The Kia Seltos stood at the top of the midsize SUV segment last month and it was second overall in the SUV charts.

The Seltos garnered 10,448 unit sales last month against 8,900 units in October 2020 with a YoY volume surge of 17.8 per cent. The Tata Nexon continued to impress as 10,096 units were posted against 6,888 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a 46.5 per cent jump in sales. The Punch micro SUV was the fourth most sold SUV last month.

The ALFA platform-based model had its prices announced last month and in its first month, 8,453 units were registered. The Punch was also the tenth most sold passenger vehicle in India as well as it has made a strong impact. It competes against Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and has a Global NCAP crash test safety rating of five stars.

Top 10 SUVs In October (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Venue (19.5%) 10,554 8,828 2. Kia Seltos (17.8%) 10,448 8,900 3. Tata Nexon (46.5%) 10,096 6,888 4. Tata Punch 8,453 – 5. Maruti Vitara brezza (-33.5%) 8,032 12,087 6. Hyundai Creta (-53.9%) 6,455 14,023 7. Kia Sonet (-53.5%) 5,443 11,721 8. Mahindra XUV300 (-13.9%) 4,203 4,882 9. Mahindra XUV700 3,407 – 10. Nissan Magnite 3,389 –

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished in the fifth position with 8,032 units as against 12,087 units in October 2020 with 33.5 per cent negative sales growth. In the second half of the table, the midsize SUV segment leader Hyundai Creta ended up only sixth as the semiconductor shortage wreaks havoc. It could only manage 6,455 unit sales.

The five-seater recorded 14,023 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 53.9 per cent YoY negative growth. The Kia Sonet finished in the seventh position with 5,443 units as against 11,721 units with 53.5 per cent de-growth while Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV slotted in at eighth with 4,203 units against 4,882 units with a 13.9 per cent drop in volumes.

The Mahindra XUV700 crossed 65,000 bookings already in India and 14,000 units are planned to be delivered by January 14, 2022. The deliveries have commenced and last month 3,407 units were dispatched as it finished in the ninth position ahead of Nissan Magnite that posted 3,389 unit sales.