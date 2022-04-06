Top 10 SUVs In March 2022 – Nexon, Brezza, Creta, Scorpio, Sonet, XUV

Tata Nexon garnered 14,315 units in March 2022 as against 8,683 units with YoY volume growth of 65 per cent

Tata Motors’ Nexon finished on top of the SUV sales charts for the month of March 2022 as 14,315 units were sold against 8,683 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY sales surge of 65 per cent – keeping in line with the brand’s impressive sales tally over the last year or so. The compact SUV had its range expanded courtesy of the Kaziranga Edition recently.

Its main rival, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, was the second most sold SUV in the country last month as 12,439 units were registered against 11,274 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 10 per cent. The battle between Nexon and Vitara Brezza will only get intensified in the coming months as the heavily updated Brezza will launch around June 2022.

The Hyundai Creta was the highest sold midsize SUV in India last month and third in the overall SUV charts as 10,532 units were posted against 12,640 units in March 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 17 per cent. Since its debut late last year, the Punch micro SUV has been garnering consistent volumes high up the charts and last month was no different.

Top 10 SUVs In March (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (65%) 14,315 8,683 2. Maruti Vitara Brezza (10%) 12,439 11,274 3. Hyundai Creta (-17%) 10,532 12,640 4. Tata Punch 10,526 – 5. Hyundai Venue (-14%) 9,220 10,722 6. Kia Seltos (-20%) 8,415 10,557 7. Kia Sonet (-19%) 6,871 8,498 8. Mahindra Scorpio (160%) 6,061 2,331 9. Mahindra XUV700 6,040 – 10. Mahindra XUV300 (60%) 4,140 2,587

The Punch recorded 10,526 units while the Hyundai Venue slotted in at fifth with 9,220 unit sales as against 10,722 units in March 2021 with a YoY sales drop of 14 per cent. The second half of the table saw the Kia Seltos racking up 8,415 units against 10,557 units with a 20 per cent YoY decline as it finished in the sixth position.

The Kia Sonet compact SUV managed to finish seventh with 6,871 units against 8,498 units in March 2021 with a YoY sales de-growth of 19 per cent. It was one of the six sub-four-metre SUVs within the top ten underlining the segment’s popularity. The Mahindra Scorpio, due a big upgrade in the coming months, finished eighth with 6,061 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 2,331 units, YoY volume growth of 160 per cent was recorded. The Mahindra XUV700 was the ninth most sold SUV in India with 6,040 units while its sibling, the XUV300, rounded out the top ten with 4,140 units.