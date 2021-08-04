Top 10 SUVs In July 2021 – Creta, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Seltos, Kiger

Hyundai Creta finished on top of the SUV sales charts in July 2021 as 13,000 units were recorded with 12.5 percent increase in volumes

In the month of July 2021, Hyundai Motor India Limited’s Creta came on top of the sales charts in the SUV segment. The mid-size SUV had its second-generation introduced early last year and since then, it carries a strong momentum ahead of others in its class including Kia Seltos. It garnered 13,000 units last month against 11,549 units during the same period in July 2020 with a 12.5 per cent increase in volumes.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continued to head the compact SUV space as 12,676 units were registered against 7,807 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY positive sales growth of 62.3 per cent. One of its main rivals, the Tata Nexon, finished closely behind in third with 10,287 units against 4,327 units during the same period in 2020.

The Nexon breached the 10,000 mark for the first time in July 2021 and it was the most sold car within the brand’s domestic portfolio as well. The top ten sales table for SUVs was dominated by sub-four-metre and mid-size models as Hyundai Venue slotted in at the fourth position with 8,185 unit sales against 6,734 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 21.5 per cent volume jump.

Top 10 SUVs In July (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (12.5%) 13,000 11,549 2. Maruti Vitara Brezza (62.3%) 12,676 7,807 3. Tata Nexon (137.7%) 10,287 4,327 4. Hyundai Venue (21.5%) 8,185 6,734 5. Kia Sonet 7,675 – 6. Kia Seltos (-15.5%) 6,983 8,270 7. Mahindra XUV 300 (139%) 6,027 2,519 8. Nissan Magnite 4,073 – 9. Mahindra Scorpio (22.9%) 3,855 3,135 10. Renault Kiger 3,557 –

The Kia Sonet has been recording good sales numbers for Kia India since its debut last year and last month, 7,675 units were posted for fifth place. In the second half of the table, the South Korean auto major had the Seltos in sixth with 6,983 units against 8,270 units during the corresponding month last year with 15.5 per cent negative sales growth.

Mahindra’s XUV300 posted 6,027 unit sales in July 2021 as against 2,519 units during the same month last year with a 139 per cent jump in volumes. Nissan Magnite finished in the eighth position with 4,073 units while the Mahindra Scorpio managed to record 3,855 units against 3,135 units in July 2020 with a 22.9 per cent volume increase.

The second generation Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the early parts of next year and it will be preceded by the XUV700 around October 2021. Both the SUVs could make a strong impact on the sales charts upon arrival. The Renault Kiger rounded out the top ten with 3,557 units last month.