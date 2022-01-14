Top 10 SUVs In India With Highest Waiting Period In January 2022

For certain SUVs in the Indian car market, the waiting period is extremely high, and here, we’ve listed the ones for which the wait till delivery is the highest

In India, buyers’ preference has been steadily shifting towards SUVs in recent years, mostly at the expense of other car genres. However, due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, car manufacturers in the country have been unable to fulfil the massive demand that currently exists. This has caused the waiting period for certain SUVs to shoot up into the stratosphere.

Mahindra XUV700 has the highest waiting period among all cars in the Indian market, stretching up to a year-and-a-half for select variants. It is followed by Mahindra Thar, which also has a ridiculously high waiting period, reaching as high as one year, depending on the variant chosen.

The wait for Hyundai Creta can go up to ten months, the highest being for the base variant. Tata Punch, which was launched in India just a few months ago, currently demands a waiting period of up to nine months! The top trim of the Tata micro-SUV has a lower wait time though, around two to three months.

On Kia’s SUV pair – Sonet and Seltos – the waiting period hovers between one month to six months, depending on the variant. Our dealer sources in NCR have also stated that select variants of both SUVs can be bought hand-to-hand, depending on the availability of stock.

Nissan Magnite commands a waiting period of up to five months, and of course, the longest wait is for the base model. As for Tata Nexon, buyers have to wait up to four months to take delivery, for the petrol and diesel variants. The electric version of the Nexon (Nexon EV) has a higher wait time of around six months.

Model Waiting period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 19 months Mahindra Thar Up to 12 months Hyundai Creta Up to 10 months Tata Punch Up to 9 months Kia Sonet Up to 6 months Kia Seltos Up to 6 months Nissan Magnite Up to 5 months Tata Nexon Up to 4 months (6 months for Nexon EV) MG Astor Up to 4 months Renault Kiger Up to 4 months

MG Astor went on sale in India just a few months ago, and it has managed to garner a lot of popularity, thanks to its long list of segment-first or segment-best features. The waiting period for it has already reached up to four months! As for Renault Kiger, new buyers would have to wait for up to four months as well to take delivery.