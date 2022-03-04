Top 10 SUVs In February 2022- Nexon, Creta, Punch, Brezza, Thar & More

Tata Nexon topped the SUV sales chart in February 2022, with Hyundai Venue and Creta following behind, in that order

In February 2022, Tata Nexon once again became the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, with a total of 12,259 units sold. This was a sales growth of 54.6 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with the SUV’s February 2021 sales figure standing at 7,929 units.

Hyundai Venue managed to grab the second spot on the February 2022 SUV sales chart, with 10,212 units sold during that period. The little Hyundai crossover has seen a 9 per cent YoY drop in sales, compared to the 11,224 units sold during the same month last year.

The third spot is taken by Hyundai Creta, which achieved a sales figure of 9,606 units last month. Back in February 2021, it was the highest-selling SUV in our market, with a sales figure of 12,428 units, which translates to a rather significant YoY sales decline of 21.5 per cent for this year’s February.

Tata Punch has managed to take the fourth position on the sales chart, ahead of Maruti Vitara Brezza! A total of 9,592 units of Punch were sold in India last month, and as it was launched just a few months ago, there is no YoY sales comparison to make. Vitara Brezza’s sales figure for last month stands at 9,256, which is a 20 per cent sales decline on a YoY basis.

On the sixth spot, we have Kia Seltos, of which 6,575 units were sold in February 2022, recording a 20.8 per cent YoY decrease in sales. Its younger sibling – Sonet – achieved a sales figure of 6,154 units, which is a YoY sales drop of 23 per cent.

Top 10 SUVs In Feb (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (54.6%) 12,259 7,929 2. Hyundai Venue (-9%) 10,212 11,224 3. Hyundai Creta (-21.5%) 9,606 12,428 4. Tata Punch 9,592 – 5. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-20%) 9,256 11,585 6. Kia Seltos (-20.8%) 6,575 8,305 7. Kia Sonet (-23%) 6,154 7,997 8. Mahindra Thar (78.4%) 5,072 2,842 9. Mahindra XUV300 (42%) 4,511 3,174 10. Mahindra XUV700 4,138 –

At the eighth and ninth spots, we have Mahindra Thar and XUV300, respectively, with 4,511 units and 4,138 units sold last month. The former saw a sales growth of 78.4 per cent, while the latter’s sales grew by 42 per cent, both Year-on-Year. The tenth position is grabbed by Mahindra XUV700, with a sales figure of 4,138 units.