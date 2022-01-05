Top 10 SUVs In Dec 2021 – Nexon, Venue, Brezza, Punch, Creta, Seltos

The Tata Nexon finished on top of the SUV sales charts in December 2021 with nearly 89 per cent YoY volume growth

Tata Motors recorded its highest monthly sales and highest quarterly sales in a decade last time out as it finished the Calendar Year 2021 with its highest yearly volume tally since the inception of its PV business unit. The Nexon was the most sold model from the brand last month and it also registered its highest ever monthly sale since debuting in late 2017.

The compact SUV was also the most sold SUV in the country in the month of December 2021 and finished within the top ten overall sales charts as well. The five-seater based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy with a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars garnered a total of 12,899 units as against 6,835 units in December 2020.

This led to a YoY volume increase of 88.7 per cent as it outsold its main rivals such as Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Venue posted 10,360 units as against 12,313 units with a YoY negative growth of 15.8 per cent. The Vitara Brezza recorded a total of 9,531 units against 12,251 units in December 2020 with a YoY drop of 22.2 per cent.

Top 10 SUVs In December (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (88.7%) 12,899 6,835 2. Hyundai Venue (-15.8%) 10,360 12,313 3. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-22.2%) 9,531 12,251 4. Tata Punch 8,008 – 5. Hyundai Creta (-28%) 7,609 10,592 6. Mahindra XUV300 (7%) 4,260 3,974 7. Kia Seltos (-28.4%) 4,012 5,608 8. Mahindra XUV700 3,960 – 9. Kia Sonet (-40%) 3,578 5,959 10. Volkswagen Taigun 2,828 –

Tata introduced the Punch micro SUV a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers. It managed to record a total of just over 8,000 units to finish ahead of Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300. The Creta midsize SUV posted 7,609 units in December 2021 as against 10,592 units with a YoY volume decline of 28 per cent.

The facelifted version of the Creta based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy already debuted a few months ago internationally and is expected to be launched in India sometime this year. The Mahindra XUV300 was the sixth most sold SUV in the country last month with a total of 4,260 units against 3,974 units.

This led to YoY growth of 7 per cent. The Kia Seltos slotted in at seventh with 4,012 units as against 5,608 units with a YoY drop of 28.4 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 finished eighth with a total of 3,960 units ahead of Kia Sonet and VW Taigun.