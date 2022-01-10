Top 10 SUVs In 2021 – Creta, Brezza & Nexon On Top 3

Hyundai Creta posted 1,25,437 unit sales in 2021 against 96,989 units with a YoY volume increase of 29.3 per cent

Hyundai introduced the second generation Creta in early 2020 and it did help in regaining the top spot from Kia Seltos in the midsize SUV segment. The Creta had often been the top-ranked SUV in the country over the last years and in the Calendar Year 2021, the five-seater was the most sold SUV by registering an impressive growth on a YoY basis.

The Creta registered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,25,437 units last year against 96,989 units in 2020 with a growth of 29.3 per cent. The Vitara Brezza finished second with a total of 1,15,962 units against 83,666 units with a YoY volume surge of 38.6 per cent. The new generation Brezza with a raft of updates inside and out is due mid-2022.

The Tata Nexon was the tenth most sold passenger car in India in CY 2021 and headed the brand’s domestic range and breached the one lakh sales mark for the first time in a calendar year since its debut. The compact SUV endured a YoY sales increase of 122 per cent as 1,08,577 units were recorded against 48,842 units in 2020.

Models 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (29.3%) 1,25,437 96,989 2. Maruti Vitara Brezza (38.6%) 1,15,962 83,666 3. Tata Nexon (122%) 1,08,577 48,842 4. Hyundai Venue (31%) 1,08,007 82,428 5. Kia Seltos (1%) 98,187 96,932 6. Kia Sonet (108%) 79,823 38,363 7. Mahindra XUV 300 (47%) 47,422 32,197 8. Mahindra Scorpio (16.3%) 36,345 31,240 9. Nissan Magnite (5988%) 34,096 560 10. MG Hector (21.4%) 31,509 25,935

The Hyundai Venue came in at fourth with a total of 1,08,007 units against 82,428 units in the January to December 2020 period with a YoY sales jump of 31 per cent. The top ten SUV sales table for 2021 played host to seven compact SUVs underlining the popularity of the segment and more brands are gearing up to grab a pie in the trendy space with new launches in the near future.

The Kia Seltos was the fifth most sold SUV in India last year as 98,187 units were sold against 96,932 units in 2020 with a near flat YoY growth. In the second half of the table, Kia had the Sonet finish in the sixth position with 79,823 units against 38,363 units with a 108 per cent increase in volumes as it was ahead of one of its main rivals, the XUV300.

The XUV300 posted 47,422 units against 32,197 units with 47 per cent YoY growth while Mahindra Scorpio finished eighth ahead of Nissan Magnite and MG Hector.