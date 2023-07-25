Top 10 SUVs H1 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue, Vitara, XUV700

Tata Nexon garnered 87,501 units in H1 2023 as against 82,770 units with a YoY sales growth of 6 per cent

In the first half of this CY, Tata Motors’ Nexon sat on top of the SUV sales table as 87,501 units were recorded against 82,770 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 6 per cent. The facelifted version of the Nexon is expected to launch within the next three months with big revisions inside and out.

The Hyundai Creta finished in the second position with a total of 82,566 units against 67,421 units in H1 2022 with a volume increase of 22 per cent. The heavily revised take on the Creta will be introduced in early 2024 and it will get a new front fascia and rear, a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine and a more advanced interior with tech such as Level 2 ADAS.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza received a major update last year and it has become a good seller carrying on the success of its predecessor. The compact SUV was the third most sold SUV in the country in the period between January and June 2023. It posted 82,185 units as against 57,751 units with a YoY volume surge of 42 per cent.

Top 10 SUVs H1 2023 (YoY) Sales In H1 2023 Sales In H1 2022 1. Tata Nexon (6%) 87,501 82,770 2. Hyundai Creta (22%) 82,566 67,421 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (42%) 82,185 57,751 4. Tata Punch (10%) 67,117 60,932 5. Hyundai Venue (9%) 62,920 57,822 6. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 54,995 – 7. Kia Sonet (31%) 53,491 40,687 8. Mahindra Scorpio (127%) 52,036 22,888 9. Kia Seltos (-17%) 39,892 48,320 10. Mahindra XUV700 (3%) 30,792 29,882

The Tata Punch finished in the fourth position with 67,117 units as against 60,932 units with a YoY growth of 10 per cent. The CNG version of the micro SUV will likely be launched soon in India and it was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the Altroz CNG. The Hyundai Venue finished in the fifth position with a total of 62,920 units.

In comparison to the same period last year with 57,822 units, a YoY growth of 9 per cent was seen. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara finished sixth with a domestic tally of close to 55,000 units and is sold in mild hybrid and strong hybrid guises. The Kia Sonet will also gain a facelift early next year and it slotted in at seventh.

A total of 53,491 units were registered against 40,687 units with a growth of 31 per cent. Mahindra’s Scorpio came in at eight ahead of Kia Seltos and XUV700.