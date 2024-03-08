Top 10 SUVs February 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Scorpio, Creta, Sonet

In the top 10 SUVs sales table for February 2024, Tata Punch finished ahead of Brezza, Creta, Scorpio and Nexon

The compact and midsize SUV segments are responsible for a large chunk of volume sales in the domestic auto market every month and last month was not different. At the top of the table, the Tata Punch posted 18,438 units as against 11,169 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 65 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the second position with 15,765 unit sales as against 15,787 units in February 2023 with a near flat growth – showcasing its consistency. The Hyundai Creta came in third with 15,276 units as against 10,421 units with a YoY growth of 47 per cent. The recently launched facelift has been well received by customers.

The leading midsize SUV’s range will be expanded on March 11, 2024 as the Creta N Line will be launched in N8 and N10 variants. Its official bookings are open for a token of Rs. 25,000. The performance-spec model gets visual enhancements inside and out along with a reworked steering, retuned suspension setup and the dual exhaust pipes will offer a sportier note.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) Sales In February 2024 Sales In February 2023 1. Tata Punch (65%) 18,438 11,169 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza 15,765 15,787 3. Hyundai Creta (47%) 15,276 10,421 4. Mahindra Scorpio (117%) 15,051 6,950 5. Tata Nexon (3%) 14,395 13,914 6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 14,168 – 7. Maruti Suzuki Vitara (20%) 11,002 9,183 8. Kia Sonet (-7%) 9,102 9,836 9. Hyundai Venue (-11%) 8,933 9,997 10. Hyundai Exter 7,582 –

The combined sales of Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic led to a total of 15,051 units last month as against 6,950 units with a YoY sales surge of 117 per cent – the highest within the top ten SUV standings. The performance of the Scorpio N has been particularly impressive in recent months helping the brand to post consistent volume sales.

The Tata Nexon was dispossessed to fifth with a domestic total of 14,395 units as against 13,914 units with a YoY growth of 3 per cent. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki Fronx finished in the sixth position with 14,168 unit sales while its bigger sibling, the Grand Vitara garnered a total of 11,002 units against 9,183 units.

This led to a YoY growth of 20 per cent. The Kia Sonet finished eighth with 9,102 units while the Hyundai Venue and Exter rounded out the top ten with 8,933 units and 7,582 units respectively.