Top 10 SUVs December 2024 – Brezza, Punch, Nexon, Thar, Venue

In the list of top 10 SUVs in December 2024, Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished on top ahead of Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio

Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza emerged as the top-selling SUV in December 2024, recording 17,336 units, reflecting a 35 per cent year-on-year growth. Its consistent performance highlights its popularity in the compact SUV segment, attracting a wide spectrum of buyers. Following closely, the Tata Punch secured the second position with 15,073 units sold, marking a 9 per cent increase compared to December 2023.

Tata’s dominance in the SUV space was further reinforced by the Nexon, which ranked third. Despite a slight decline of 11 per cent in sales year-on-year, the Nexon managed to sell 13,536 units as against 15,284 unit during the corresponding period twelve months ago. The Nexon’s enduring appeal lies in its comprehensive feature set and multiple powertrain options.

Hyundai’s Creta captured fourth place with an impressive 36 per cent growth, selling 12,608 units in December 2024. The Creta continues to dominate the midsize SUV segment as it finished ahead of the Scorpio. The arrival of the heavily updated model did help the brand to garner good volumes last year and its electric version will be introduced soon.

Top 10 SUVs In December 2024 (YoY) December 2024 Sales December 2024 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (35%) 17,336 12,844 2. Tata Punch (9%) 15,073 13,787 3. Tata Nexon (-11%) 13,536 15,284 4. Hyundai Creta (36%) 12,608 9,243 5. Mahindra Scorpio (7%) 12,195 11,355 6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (11%) 10,752 9,692 7. Hyundai Venue (-1%) 10,265 10,383 8. Mahindra Thar (32%) 7,659 5,793 9. Mahindra XUV 700 (25%) 7,337 5,881 10. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (2%) 7,093 6,988

The fifth spot went to Mahindra’s Scorpio, which sold 12,195 units, a 7 per cent increase from the previous year. Rounding off the top ten were models like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Hyundai Venue, which maintained steady sales figures, and Mahindra’s Thar and XUV 700, known for their niche appeal.

In sixth place, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx recorded sales of 10,752 units in December 2024, an 11 per cent growth compared to the 9,692 units sold in December 2023. Following closely, the Hyundai Venue secured the seventh spot with 10,265 units sold, reflecting a 1 per cent decline from the 10,383 units recorded the previous year.

Ranked eighth, the Mahindra Thar saw sales of 7,659 units, a strong 32 per cent increase from the 5,793 units sold in December 2023. The Mahindra XUV700, at ninth position, recorded 7,337 units, achieving a 25 per cent rise compared to the 5,881 units in the prior year. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara garnered 7,093 units, a modest 2 per cent growth from the 6,988 units.