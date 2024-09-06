Top 10 SUVs August 2024 – Brezza, Creta, Punch, Vitara, Sonet, XUV700

In the sales table of top 10 SUVs for the month of August 2024, Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished ahead of Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch and Mahindra Scorpio

In August 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza regained its leading position in the sales charts, achieving a personal best for monthly sales. The compact SUV sold 19,190 units, a sharp rise from the 14,572 units sold in August 2023, reflecting an impressive 32 per cent year-on-year growth. This also cemented the Brezza’s status as the best-selling SUV in India.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta secured the second spot with 16,762 units sold, marking a notable 21 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 13,832 units sold in August 2023. The Tata Punch slipped to third place, recording sales of 15,643 units, an 8 per cent increase from the 14,523 units sold in the same month last year.

The Mahindra Scorpio range, on the other hand, secured the fourth spot with an impressive 13,787 units sold, a significant 39 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 9,898 units in August 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx claimed the fifth spot in August 2024, selling 12,387 units, reflecting a modest 2 per cent year-on-year growth from 12,164 units in the previous year.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) Sales In August 2024 Sales In August 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (32%) 19,190 14,572 2. Hyundai Creta (21%) 16,762 13,832 3. Tata Punch (8%) 15,643 14,523 4. Mahindra Scorpio (39%) 13,787 9,898 5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (2%) 12,387 12,164 6. Tata Nexon (53%) 12,289 8,049 7. Kia Sonet (144%) 10,073 4,120 8. Hyundai Venue (-17%) 9,085 10,948 9. Maruti Grand Vitara (-24%) 9,021 11,818 10. Mahindra XUV700 (38%) 9,007 6,512

The Tata Nexon posted impressive numbers, with 12,289 units sold, marking a substantial 53 per cent increase compared to 8,049 units in August 2023. However, it is clear that the Punch has eaten into its sales by a big margin in recent times and thus it dropped down the order within the top ten SUV sales charts to the sixth position.

The Kia Sonet was the seventh most sold SUV in the country last month with a domestic tally of 10,073 units as against 4,120 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 144 per cent – the highest growth within the top ten. The Hyundai Venue came in at eighth with 9,085 units.

Compared to the same period in August 2023 with 10,948 units, a YoY decline of 17 per cent was noted. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Mahindra XUV700 finished in the ninth and tenth positions respectively with 9,021 and 9,007 units.