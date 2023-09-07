Top 10 SUVs August 2023 – Brezza, Punch, Creta, Fronx, Scorpio, Exter

The August 2023 SUV sales chart in India had a few surprises, with some popular models falling and newcomers rising in sales.

The automotive world has witnessed a shifting landscape in the SUV market, as the sales figures for August 2023 have emerged. This month’s performance is a mix of familiar leaders, promising newcomers, and unexpected twists that are reshaping the industry. Buckle up for an in-depth look at the automotive rollercoaster that unfolded in August.

Maruti Brezza tops the list of the highest-selling SUVs in August 2023, but holding onto its throne with a slight hiccup. Sales took a leisurely 4.09% dip compared to August 2022, still managing to cruise past the competition with 14,572 units sold. Tata Punch, on the other hand, is punching above its weight with a 20.96% surge in sales, notching 14,523 sales. A serious contender for the crown!

The Hyundai Creta joined the podium party with a 9.98% growth, selling 13,832 units. Clearly, it’s giving other SUVs a run for their money. Interestingly, Maruti has more contenders on this list! In its debut month, the Maruti Fronx revved up with an impressive 12,164 units sold. A strong start for this rookie!

10 Highest-Selling SUVs In August 2023 Model August 2023 Sales Figures August 2022 Sales Figures Maruti Brezza (-4.09%) 14,572 15,193 Tata Punch (20.96%) 14,523 12,006 Hyundai Creta (9.98%) 13,832 12,577 Maruti Fronx 12,164 – Maruti Grand Vitara 11,818 – Hyundai Venue (-2.60%) 10,948 11,240 Kia Seltos (23.65%) 10,698 8,652 Mahindra Scorpio (40.28%) 9,898 7,056 Tata Nexon (-46.64%) 8,049 15,085 Hyundai Exter 7,430 –

Next on the list is Maruti Grand Vitara, selling 11,818 units. Talk about stealing the spotlight! Slight skid marks for the Hyundai Venue, which experienced a 2.60% decrease in sales but still managed to clock 10,948 units.

Kia Seltos was out there having a blast, recording a whopping 23.65% growth with 10,698 units. Looks like the Seltos party is far from over, thanks to the arrival of the new facelift! Next, the Mahindra Scorpio scorched its way into the top 10 with an incredible 40.28% surge, selling 9,898 units.

Tata Nexon witnessed a massive 46.64% drop in sales, with 8,049 units sold. However, this is likely because shoppers were holding off on their purchases until the launch of the new facelift model. We expect the sales numbers to rise sharply hereafter. Last but not least, the Hyundai Exter grabs the last position on the list of the top 10 SUVs sold in August 2023, with a sales figure of 7,430 units.