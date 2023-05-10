Top 10 SUVs April 2023 – Nexon, Creta, Scorpio, Fronx, Vitara

Tata Nexon stood tall ahead of Creta, Brezza, Punch and Venue while the Fronx made its mark by finishing eighth in its very first month

Despite losing the leading SUV status over the last two months, the Tata Nexon has come back with a bang as it reclaimed the top position in the SUV sales charts for the month of April 2023. The compact SUV posted 15,002 unit sales last month as against 13,471 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 11 per cent.

The Hyundai Creta finished in the second position as it reasserted itself as the most sold midsize SUV in the country last month. It garnered 14,186 unit sales in April 2023 as against 12,651 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 12 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished third.

Since the arrival of the thoroughly revised model last year, the Brezza’s sales numbers have been impressive as it is a regular feature in the top ten. Last month was no different as the Brezza recorded 11,836 unit sales against 11,764 units with a YoY sales growth of 1 per cent. The Tata Punch finished in the fourth position.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) April 2023 Sales April 2022 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (11%) 15,002 13,471 2. Hyundai Creta (12%) 14,186 12,651 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (1%) 11,836 11,764 4. Tata Punch (8%) 10,934 10,132 5. Hyundai Venue (23%) 10,342 8,392 6. Kia Sonet (80%) 9,744 5,404 7. Mahindra Scorpio (255%) 9,617 2,712 8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 8,784 – 9. Maruti Grand Vitara 7,742 – 10. Kia Seltos (-4%) 7,213 7,506

The micro SUV registered a total of 10,934 units last month as against 10,132 units in April 2022 with a YoY volume growth of 8 per cent. Within the next few months, Hyundai will introduce the Exter in India to compete directly against Tata Punch and it will be interesting to see how both stack up against one another.

The Hyundai Venue also received a big update last year sticking by the latest design philosophy followed by the South Korean brand. Last month, the Venue finished in the fifth position with 10,342 units against 8,392 units with a YoY growth of 23 per cent. The Kia Sonet finished in the sixth position ahead of the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

The Fronx compact SUV coupe has certainly impressed in its first month as it was the fifteenth most sold car in the country and the eighth most sold SUV with a total of 8,784 units. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara finished ninth with 7,742 units ahead of the Kia Seltos, which is expected to get a facelift in the coming months.