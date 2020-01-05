Top 10 SUV Sold In Dec 2019 – Maruti Brezza Sales Up By 41%

Despite general low demand for new cars in December 2019, some SUVs, like Maruti Vitara Brezza and Mahindra Scorpio perform better than corresponding month last year

The last month of every calendar year is usually a period of low demand for new cars and thereby, poor sales. However, December 2019 painted a slightly different picture, with some of the models selling far better than what they did in the same time period last year. One such model is the Maruti Vitara Brezza, which posted a 41 per cent growth on YoY basis. Here’s a look at the performance of the top 10 SUVs of December 2019.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza sold 13,658 copies, which is a pretty decent growth from 9,667 units sold in December 2018. The increase in sales is mostly due to the huge discounts being offered on the vehicle ahead of its replacement with a facelift that will be available only with a petrol engine option.

The second car in the list is the Hyundai Venue, which has sold very respectable 9,521 units. This makes the Venue the second most popular SUV in the country. The third model in the list is another Hyundai in the form of the Creta. The small SUV sold 6,713 copies, which is a 12 per cent fall from the 7,631 units sold in December 2018.

Model (+/-%) December 2019 Sales December 2018 Sales 1. Maruti Vitara Brezza (41%) 13,658 9,667 2. Hyundai Venue 9,521 New Launch 3. Hyundai Creta (-12%) 6,713 7,631 4. Kia Seltos 4,645 New Launch 5. Tata Nexon (-1%) 4,350 4,393 6. Mahindra Scorpio (36%) 3,655 2,690 7. MG Hector 3,021 New Launch 8. Mahindra XUV 300 2,132 New Launch 9. Ford EcoSport (-24%) 1,726 2,275 10. Honda WR-V (-42%) 1,398 2,425

The fourth spot goes to Kia Seltos, which sold 4,645 units. While the Seltos has been selling very well since its launch in August 2019, its sales performance in the last month saw a huge dip as the carmaker had cut production in the last month of the year. The Tata Nexon takes the fifth sport with a monthly sales figure of 4,350 units last month. It is a marginal 1 per cent dip from 4,393 units sold in December 2018.

The Mahindra Scorpio takes the sixth spot with a monthly sales number of 3,655 units. This is a 36 per cent drop from 2,690 units sold in December 2018. The seventh-place goes to MG Hector with a 3,021 vehicles sold in the last month of the previous calendar year.

The eighth spot has been taken by the Mahindra XUV300, with monthly sales of 2,132 units. The ninth spot has been occupied by the Ford EcoSport with total 1,726 units sold. This is a massive 24 per cent drop from 2,275 units sold in December 2018. The tenth and the final spot in our list is held by the Honda WR-V with a total of 1,398 units sold. This is a 42 per cent drop from 2,425 units sold the corresponding month last year.