Top 10 Sub-4M SUVs In April 2021 – Venue Beats Brezza, Nexon & Sonet

Hyundai Venue outsold Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to become the best-seller in the compact SUV segment in the month of April 2021

The compact SUV segment has been all the rage in recent years courtesy of the arrival of a number of new models. It is one of the hotly contested classes in the Indian market due to the affordable nature and customers wanting more practicality from a passenger car with good bootspace capacity and high ground clearance alongside interior room to carry family.

In April 2021, the Hyundai Venue finished on top of the sales charts as the most sold sub-four-metre SUV in the country as 11,245 units were sold. Since its launch, the Venue has been a strong contender and last month, it did beat Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to clinch the top position by a narrow margin of 25 units.

The second placed Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza recorded 11,220 units as both the SUVs managed to create a sizeable gap to other models in the compact SUV segment. Last year, the segment saw plenty of activity as Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Toyota Urban Cruiser (rebadged Vitara Brezza) entered the fray with high anticipation.

Compact SUVs (YoY) April 2021 April 2020 1. Hyundai Venue 11,245 0 2. Maruti Vitara Brezza 11,220 0 3. Kia Sonet 7,724 0 4. Tata Nexon 6,938 0 5. Mahindra XUV300 4,144 0 6. Ford EcoSport 3,820 0 7. Nissan Magnite 2,904 0 8. Renault Kiger 2,800 0 9. Toyota Urban Cruiser 2,155 0 10. Honda WR-V 1,194 0

The Sonet has unarguably been the most successful of the bunch and in April 2021, it finished in the third position with 7,724 unit sales. The Tata Nexon’s consistency in recent months definitely deserves applause as the Global NCAP five-star rated SUV posted 6,938 units to end up as the fourth most sold sub-4m SUV.

The Mahindra XUV300 slotted in at the fifth position with 4,144 units and it has an electric variant in the pipeline to compete against Tata’s Nexon EV in the near future. The Ford EcoSport finished sixth with 3,820 units while the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger registered 2,904 and 2,800 units respectively for seventh and eighth places.

Both are positioned highly aggressively against rivals and make for VFM prospects. The Urban Cruiser finished in the ninth position with 2,155 units while Honda managed to sell 1,194 units of the WR-V in the month of April 2021.