Top 10 Selling Two Wheelers In June 2020 – Hero Splendor Beats Honda Activa

The overall two-wheeler sales volume stood at 7,51,554 units in June 2020 as against 11,32,030 units with 33.6 per cent de-growth

The two-wheeler industry is definitely on a path to recovery but the transition phase appears to be only gradual and we can expect the volume numbers to further improve during the festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive. In June 2020, the big guns continued to post good sales tally but they were not as close to how they used to be.

The Splendor entry-level commuter motorcycle led the way ahead of HF Deluxe as the sales of Honda’s Activa were only good enough for third position in the month of June 2020. The Splendor garnered a total of 1,80,266 units as against 2,42,743 units during the same period the previous year with Year-on-Year decline of 25.7 per cent.

Another affordable commuter from Hero, the HF Deluxe, registered a total of 1,29,602 units last month as against 1,93,194 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with YoY volume decline of 32.92 per cent. The Activa stood third by recording 1,21,668 units and when compared to the same month one year ago, the YoY drop was at a massive 48.6 per cent.

Top 10 Selling Two Wheelers (YoY) June 2020 Sales June 2019 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-25.7%) 1,80,266 2,42,743 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-32.9%) 1,29,602 1,93,194 3. Honda Activa (-48.6%) 1,21,668 2,36,739 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-2.6%) 80,822 83,008 5. Hero Glamour (-35.2%) 45,252 69,878 6. TVS XL100 (-22.2%) 40,620 52,253 7. Honda CB Shine (-52.5%) 40,316 84,871 8. Hero Passion (-28.9%) 39,900 56,143 9. TVS Jupiter (-32.7%) 37,831 56,254 10. Bajaj Platina (-38%) 35,277 56,947

The Pulsar series managed to finish in fourth position with 80,822 units as against 83,008 units with YoY drop of only 2.63 per cent as the homegrown manufacturer, Bajaj, expects a speedy recovery in the coming months. Hero MotoCorp’s Glamour ended up as the fifth most sold two-wheeler in the country in June 2020 as 45,252 units were retailed against 69,878 units with 35.24 per cent de-growth.

In the second half of the table, the TVS XL100 stood sixth with 40,620 units as against 52,253 units with 22.26 per cent YoY sales decline. Honda’s CB Shine finished seventh with a total of 40,316 units and when compared to the corresponding period in 2019, it encountered a huge negative sales growth of 52.5 per cent.

Elsewhere, the Hero Passion, TVS Jupiter and Bajaj Platina ended up in eighth, ninth and tenth places respectively. The overall two-wheeler sales volume in June 2020 was at 7,51,554 units as against 11,32,030 units in June 2019 with YoY de-growth of 33.6 per cent.