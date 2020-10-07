Top 10 Selling SUVs In September 2020 – Maruti Brezza To MG Hector

SUV sales numbers in India continue to soar, which tempts more and more manufacturers to introduce new SUVs in the country across different segments

The SUV body format is undoubtedly one of most popular passenger vehicle type as of now in the entire world, and we Indians are familiar with the trend in our country as well. Almost all manufacturers have started shifting their focus towards SUVs in order to stay relevant in the market.

We have also seen a host of SUVs being launched this year, while many are lined up for a launch soon. We have put together a list of the top 10 selling SUVs in the Indian market in the month of September 2020, without a bar on the segment.

The Hyundai Creta emerged as the winner in this list, and just like the previous month, the mid-size SUV finished on top of SUV sales charts in September 2020 as well, with a total of 12,325 units sold in the said month. Here is the complete list of the 10 top-selling SUVs in the country last month –

S. No. SUV Units sold in September 2020 1. Hyundai Creta 12,325 2. Kia Sonet 9,266 3. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 9,153 4. Kia Seltos 9,079 5. Hyundai Venue 8,469 6. Tata Nexon 6,007 7. Mahindra XUV300 3,700 8. Ford EcoSport 3,558 9. Mahindra Scorpio 3,527 10. MG Hector 2,410

The newly launched Kia Sonet went on to become the best-selling sub-4m SUV in the country, and finished second overall with 9,266 units. Its rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza followed closely behind with a sale of 9,153 units last month. The Kia Seltos mid-size SUV secured the fourth position with 9,079 units sold in the said month.

On fifth came the Hyundai Venue, 8,469 units of which were sold in September 2020. The Venue was followed by its rivals Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport, which recorded a sale of 6,007, 3,700 and 3,558 units last month respectively.

The Scorpio secured the ninth position since Mahindra managed to ship 3,527 units of the SUV to buyers last month. The last but certainly not the least on this list is the MG Hector, 2,410 units of which were sold in the month of September 2020.