Top 10 Selling SUVs In Dec 2020 – Venue, Creta, Sonet, Seltos, Nexon

Hyundai Venue topped the SUV sales charts in the month of December 2020 with 29 per cent YoY growth ahead of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta

The compact and mid-size SUV segments are all the rage in recent years and their popularity reflects on the top 10 sales charts. Expect the second generation Mahindra Thar, all the other SUVs in the top ten are from either of the segment. The Venue was the most sold SUV in the country in the month of December 2020.

It posted a total of 12,313 units last month as against 9,521 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 29 per cent. The Vitara Brezza came home second as it ended the year on a high with 12,251 units. However, when compared to the same period in 2019 with 13,658 units, a 10 per cent negative growth was seen.

The Creta finished in third position with 10,592 units in December 2020 as against 6,713 units during the corresponding month last year with 58 per cent volume increase. The highest selling mid-size SUV in the country endured an appreciable YoY sales increase of 58 per cent and its momentum is expected to continue into the near future as well.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) December Sales 2020 December 2019 Sales 1. Hyundai Venue (29%) 12,313 9,521 2. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-10%) 12,251 13,658 3. Hyundai Creta (58%) 10,592 6,713 4. Tata Nexon (57%) 6,835 4,350 5. Kia Sonet 5,959 – 6. Kia Seltos (21%) 5,608 4,645 7. Mahindra XUV300 (86%) 3,974 2,132 8. MG Hector (14%) 3,430 3,021 9. Mahindra Scorpio (-7%) 3,417 3,656 10. Mahindra Thar 2,296 2

The Nexon sub-four-metre SUV ended up as the fourth most sold SUV in India in the final month of last calendar year as 6,835 units were sold against 4,350 units during the same period in 2019 with 57 per cent YoY growth. The Sonet could only manage fifth with 5,959 units as it dropped down places from the top of the sales charts in the compact SUV space.

The Seltos recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 5,608 units last month as against 4,645 units during the same period in 2019 with 21 per cent volume growth. The XUV300 finished a place below the Seltos in seventh as 3,974 units were posted against 2,132 units in December 2019 with a massive 86 per cent sales increase.

The Hector slotted in at eighth with 3,430 units against 3,021 units twelve months ago with 14 per cent growth while the Scorpio managed to garner 3,417 units last month wth 7 per cent negative sales growth. The Thar rounded out the sales charts with 2,296 units as it has been well received among customers since debut a few months ago.