Hyundai Creta finished at the top of the SUV sales charts courtesy of the launch of the second generation model as it led Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The compact and mid-size SUV segments were all the rage in the 2020 calendar year and consequently, the models present in both the spaces garnered massive sales volumes. The Creta was the most sold SUV in the country in the calendar year 2020, as it got back to the prominence course of the second generation introduced last March.

The Hyundai Creta overtook its main rival and ironically its cousin Kia Seltos but the difference between them was not too much. Narrowly piping the Seltos, the Creta posted 96,989 units as against 99,736 units during the same period in 2019 CY with just 2.8 per cent sales de-growth.

The Seltos, first launched in August 2019, on the other hand, recorded 96,932 units over the last two months as against 45,494 units in 2019 with a massive YoY volume increase of 113.1 per cent. The Vitara Brezza endured the worst de-growth in CY 2020 due to the increase in competition in the sub-four-metre SUV space as Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue did make a strong impact.

Top 10 Selling SUVs In 2020 (YoY) Sales In 2020 Sales In 2019 1. Hyundai Creta (-2.8%) 96,989 99,736 2. Kia Seltos (113.1%) 96,932 45,494 3. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (-34.2%) 83,666 1,27,094 4. Hyundai Venue (17%) 82,428 70,443 5. Mahindra Bolero (-20.4%) 55,433 69,656 6. Tata Nexon (-1%) 48,842 49,312 7. Kia Sonet 38,363 – 8. Mahindra XUV300 (-19.9%) 32,197 40,197 9. Mahindra Scorpio (-33.1%) 31,240 46,725 10. Ford EcoSport (-32%) 27,181 39,989

The SUV registered a cumulative domestic tally of 83,666 units as against 1,27,094 units in 2019 with 34.2 per cent de-growth as it held on to third position ahead of Hyundai Venue with little to choose between them. The Venue finished fourth with 82,428 units last year as against 70,443 units in the previous term with 17 per cent sales jump.

The Bolero MUV, on sale in the Indian market for nearly two decades, ended up fifth with 55,433 units as against 69,656 units in 2019 with 20.4 per cent de-growth. The Nexon swept a total of 48,842 units against 49,312 units with a near flat growth while the Kia Sonet wrapped up 2020 on a high with 38,363 units.

The Sonet has been around for just four months as it averaged nearly 10,000 units a month – posing a real threat to the dominance of Vitara Brezza and Venue as we do expect to see a major shift in the top ten SUV sales charts this CY. The Mahindra XUV300 finished eighth ahead of another consistent seller from Mahindra, the Scorpio and the Ford EcoSport.