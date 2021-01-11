Top 10 Selling Sedans In December 2020 – Dzire, Amaze, City, Verna

Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished on top of the sedan sales charts in the month of December 2020 with 9 per cent YoY de-growth

In December 2020, Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to reign as the most sold sedan in the country as 13,868 units were recorded against 15,286 units during the same period in 2019 with a negative sales growth of 9 pr cent. The Amaze stayed put in its position as well in second with a total of 4,385 units as against 5,077 units in December 2019.

This led to the Japanese compact sedan enduring a YoY sales decline of 14 per cent. The Aura was introduced in January 2020 as the replacement to the aging Xcent and it has been a decent seller through the months. It registered a total of 3,113 units in December 2020 as against 1,139 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with a massive 173 per cent growth.

The City C-segment sedan finished in fourth position with 2,717 units last month as against 1,004 units in December 2019 with 171 per cent sales increase. The Tigor compact sedan ended up in fifth with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,822 units as against 1,487 units during the same period in 2019 with 23 per cent YoY growth.

Model (YoY) December 2020 Sales December 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-9%) 13,868 15,286 2. Honda Amaze (-14%) 4,385 5,077 3. Hyundai Aura (173%) 3,113 1,139 4. Honda City (171%) 2,717 1,004 5. Tata Tigor (23%) 1,822 1,487 6. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-29%) 1,270 1,786 7. Hyundai Verna (-20%) 1,036 1,295 8. Skoda Rapid (-25%) 1,015 1,359 9. Toyota Yaris (197%) 226 76 10. Ford Aspire (-55%) 110 247

Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz ended up in sixth position with 1,270 units as against 1,786 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 29 per cent negative sales growth. One of its main rivals, the Hyundai Verna, could only manage seventh position as 1,036 units were sold against 1,295 units during the same period in 2019 with 20 per cent de-growth.

The Rapid is getting a replacement later this year or in early 2022 and it will be based on the heavily localized MQB A0 IN platform. Last month, the Czech Republican sedan endured a total of 1,015 units as against 1,359 units during the same period in 2019 with 25 per cent Year-on-Year volume decline.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Yaris C-segment sedan finished in ninth position with 226 units as against 76 units during the same period in 2019 with 197 per cent growth. The Aspire rounded out the sales charts with just 110 units as against 247 units in December 2019 with 55 per cent de-growth.