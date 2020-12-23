Honda and TVS enjoyed the most success in the scooter market, while Suzuki, Hero, and Yamaha also reported fairly good sales numbers

The two-wheeler market in India has shown tremendous growth last month, i.e., in November 2020. A total of 16,00,379 motorcycles and scooters were sold in India during that period, which is a 13.4 per cent year-on-year growth (14,10,939 units sold in November 2019), which is quite a spectacular sales growth overall.

In the scooter market, Honda Activa topped the sales chart once again, with retail figures totalling 2,25,822 units. The Activa range currently consists of two models – Activa 6G and Activa 125. The second position was held by TVS Jupiter, with 62,626 units sold in November 2020. The gap between the Activa and Jupiter is quite huge, with the former generating more than three times as many sales as the latter.

At the third place, we have the Suzuki Access 125, with a sales figure of 45,582 units. The fourth position is held by another Honda scooter, the Dio. Honda Dio managed to sell a total of 34,582 units in November 2020, which although not as massive a number as the Activa, is still fairly impressive.

TVS also managed to grab the fifth position with its flagship scooter, the Ntorq, posting a total sales figure of 28,987 units. Next up, we have Hero MotoCorp, which managed to grab both the sixth and seventh position in this list with the Pleasure Plus and Destini 125, respectively.

The Pleasure sold 19,707 units in November 2020, while the Destini sold 15,515 units in that same period. Compared to its motorcycle sales, Hero’s scooter sales are a little lacklustre. Next, we have the Yamaha Ray (Ray ZR 125 and Ray ZR Street Rally 125), which retailed a total of 15,328 units.

Top 10 Best-Selling Scooters In November 2020 Model Sales figure Honda Activa 2,25,822 TVS Jupiter 62,626 Suzuki Access 45,582 Honda Dio 34,812 TVS Ntorq 28,987 Hero Pleasure Plus 19,707 Hero Destini 15,515 Yamaha RayZR 15,238 Hero Maestro 12,412 Yamaha Fascino 10,992

Hero Maestro (Maestro Edge 125 and Maestro Edge 110) held the ninth position in the spot, with a sales figure of 12,412 units. Yamaha grabbed the last spot in the top ten bestseller list with the Fascino 125, selling a total of 10,992 units last month during November 2020.