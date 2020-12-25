Top 10 Selling Motorcycles In November 2020 – Splendor To Apache

Hero MotoCorp dominated the sales chart yet again, with Bajaj and Honda also enjoying a lot of success as well

As the year comes to an end, the two-wheeler market of India seems to have recovered to pre-lockdown times, at least in terms of sales figures. In November 2020, more than 16 lakh units were sold in India, including both motorcycles and scooters. In the former market space, Hero MotoCorp managed to retain its top position, thanks primarily to the Splendor range.

A total of 2,48,398 units of the Hero Splendor were dispatched last month, making it the best selling motorcycle in India in November 2020. The Splendor range consists of three models – including Splendor Plus, Splendor iSmart, and Super Splendor – which essentially occupy three different segments in the Indian market.

The second position was held by the Hero HF Deluxe, which managed to retail 1,79,426 units during the same period. Bajaj Pulsar managed to grab the third place, selling 1,04,904 units of all its different variants combined (150, NS160, 180F, 220F, NS200, and RS200). Next, we have the Honda CB Shine, which retailed a total of 94,413 units.

At the fifth place, we have another Hero motorcycle – Passion Pro Plus. Last month, the bike managed to sell 53,768 units. The sixth position was held by Bajaj’s entry-level commuter bike, the Platina (Platina 100 and 110 H-Gear), which managed to retail a total of 41,572 units.

TVS Apache held the seventh position, with a total sale of 41,572 units (consisting of RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V, and RR 310). We have yet another Hero bike at eighth position – Glamour 125 – which sold 39,899 units in November 2020.

Top 10 Best-Selling Motorcycles In November 2020 Model Sales figure Hero Splendor 2,48,398 Hero HF Deluxe 1,79,426 Bajaj Pulsar 1,04,904 Honda CB Shine 94,413 Hero Passion Pro Plus 53,768 Bajaj Platina 41,572 TVS Apache 41,557 Hero Glamour 39,899 Royal Enfield Classic 350 39,391 Bajaj CT 29,046

At the ninth place, we have the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which retailed 39,391 units last month. The Classic 350 still remains the brand’s top-selling bike, despite the fact that it’s due for an update next year, which is quite impressive. The tenth place is held by the Bajaj’s other entry-level commuter, the CT (CT100 and CT110), with a sales figure of 29,046 units.