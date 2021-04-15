Top 10 Selling Midsize SUVs In March 2021 – Creta, Harrier, Safari, Hector

Hyundai Creta led the way in the midsize SUV sales charts for the month of March 2021 ahead of Kia Seltos and MG Hector

Hyundai Motor India Limited had the Creta as its top-selling SUV in the country last month as it sat at the top of the midsize sales charts with 12,640 units as against 6,706 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 88.5 per cent. The Seltos came in at second with 10,557 units as against 7,466 units in March 2020.

This led to a Year-on-Year sales surge of 41.4 per cent. Both have plenty in common including the platform and powertrains but the arrival of the second-generation Hyundai Creta in early 2020 did put the Seltos in the second position and as the months went by, the former continued to extend the volume gap every month to its Korean cousin.

With the midsize SUV segment getting plenty of attention from customers, naturally, more manufacturers are stepping in wanting to grab a big pie. The popularity is one of the reasons why Kia and MG debuted in the domestic market with Seltos and Hector respectively and they are reaping benefits out of them in nearly the last two years.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (88.5%) 12,640 6,706 2. Kia Seltos (41.4%) 10,557 7,466 3. MG Hector (236.6%) 4,720 1,402 4. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2,535 0 5. Mahindra Scorpio (5727%) 2,331 40 6. Tata Harrier (261.3%) 2,284 632 7. Tata Safari 2,148 – 8. Jeep Compass (734.3%) 1,360 163 9. Mahindra XUV500 (6600%) 603 9 10. Renault Duster (68%) 252 150 11. Nissan Kicks (-72.83%) 141 519

The MG Hector posted a cumulative domestic tally of 4,720 units as against 1,402 units during the corresponding month last year with a YoY sales growth of 236.6 per cent. The S-Cross ended up in the fourth position with 2,535 units while the Mahindra Scorpio finished fifth with 2,331 units as against just 40 units in March 2020 with 5727 per cent surge.

Tata Motors had the Harrier in sixth with 2,284 units as against 632 units during the same period last year with 261.3 per cent increase in volumes. The homegrown manufacturer introduced the seven-seater Safari earlier this year and is sold in six- and seven-seat configurations. It has been well received so far in India and posted 2,148 unit sales in March 2021.

The Jeep Compass also received a facelift earlier this year and it has certainly helped in improving its volumes sales. At eighth, it registered 1,360 units as against 163 units during the same period last year with 734 per cent growth while the XUV500 finished in the ninth position ahead of Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks.