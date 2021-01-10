Top 10 Selling Mid-Size SUVs In December 2020 – Creta, Seltos, Scorpio

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos once again led the sales charts in December 2020, posting impressive growth numbers as well

SUVs and crossovers have been steadily gaining popularity all over the world, and Indian buyers are particularly fond of them. In the mid-size SUV segment, Hyundai Creta has topped the sales chart once again during December 2020, leading the segment with a sales figure of 10,592 units. In December 2019, the Creta sold 6,713 units, which has resulted in a year-on-year (YoY) sales growth of 58 per cent.

Kia Seltos held the second position in the market, with 5,608 units sold in December 2020, against 4,645 units during the same month a year prior, registering a YoY increase of 21 per cent. The third position was held by MG Hector, which retailed 3,430 units last month. In December 2019, a total of 3,021 units of the SUV were sold, which results in a 14 per cent growth last month.

At the fourth position, we have the Mahindra Scorpio, which sold a total of 3,417 units in December 2020, posting a YoY sales de-growth of 7 per cent. Up next, in the fifth place, we have the Tata Harrier, which retailed 2,223 units during that period, posting a sales growth of 52 per cent.

At the sixth position, we have Maruti Suzuki’s flagship model, the S-Cross, which managed to sell 1,185 units (21 per cent YoY sales increase) last month. The seventh spot is held by Mahindra XUV500, with a total of 750 units sold, thereby registering a 46 per cent YoY sales decline.

Renault Duster held the eighth place on the sales chart, with a retail figure of 494 units, posting a 35 per cent YoY sales decrease in December 2020. Jeep Compass occupies the ninth spot, selling 384 units at a reported 48 per cent sales decline.

Top 10 Selling Mid-Size SUVs In India During December 2020 Model December 2020 Sales December 2019 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (58%) 10,592 6,713 2. Kia Seltos (21%) 5,608 4,645 3. MG Hector (14%) 3,430 3,021 4. Mahindra Scorpio (-7%) 3,417 3,656 5. Tata Harrier (52%) 2,223 1,458 6. Maruti S-Cross (21%) 1,185 979 7. Mahindra XUV 500 (-46%) 750 1,399 8. Renault Duster (-35%) 494 756 9. Jeep Compass (-48%) 384 742 10. Nissan Kicks (-81%) 97 501

Nissan Kicks sits at the tenth position on the sales charts, with just 97 units sold in December 2020. The Kicks has recorded a massive sales decline of 81 per cent on a year-on-year basis, the highest among all mid-size SUVs.