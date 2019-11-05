Top 10 Selling Cars In Oct 2019 – Seltos, S-Presso, Vitara Brezza In The List

In the sales charts for the month of October 2019, Kia Motors made its first entrance while Maruti Suzuki secured eight positions

The Indian car industry recovered some ground in the month of October 2019 mainly due to Diwali and Dussehra as it recorded positive sales growth of 1.1% for the first time in a long while. Maruti Suzuki took full advantage of the situation and dropped in attractive discounts to gain new customers.

With YoY sales increase of 2.3%, Maruti Suzuki accompanied Renault and Volkswagen as they were the only brands that had registered positive volume growth. In the top ten sales chart, the story was just familiar as Maruti Suzuki had eight models while Hyundai and Kia had one each.

Hyundai regularly has two or three models in the top ten but Elite i20 was the only model in the October 2019 table, as it ended up fifth with 14,683 units. The most surprising entry had to be the Seltos as Kia’s debut vehicle defied all odds by garnering a total of 12,854 units last month and is primed to do go farther in the segment.

S.No Top 10 Most Sold Cars In October 2019 No. Of Units 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 19,569 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift 19,401 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 17,903 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,237 5. Hyundai Elite i20 14,683 6. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 14,359 7. Kia Seltos 12,854 8. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 10,634 9. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,227 10. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 10,011

As for Maruti Suzuki, the Dzire finished on top with 19,569 units while its hatchback sibling, the Swift, stood second with just 168 units adrift. The Alto entry-level hatch slotted in at third with cumulative domestic sales of 17,903 units and the Baleno led the way for Nexa sales as it finished one place ahead of its main rival Hyundai Elite i20 with 16,237 units.

The latest generation Wagon R, introduced in January 2019, has been well-received among customers and it posted 14,359 units in October to grab the sixth position ahead of Seltos. The S-Presso breached the 10,000 mark for the first time as the micro SUV garnered 10,634 units and easily beat all of its competitors.

The Vitara Brezza regained top position in the compact SUV segment from Hyundai Venue in September and continued to maintain the status last month with a total of 10,227 units. The Eeco rounded out the top ten by registering just over 10,000 units.