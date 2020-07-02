With the auto sector springing back to action, car sales have started picking up again; Maruti Alto, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta were the three most popular cars of the last year

The nationwide closure and the ongoing pandemic spelt havoc for the auto sector, with sales of vehicles across segments plummeting to an all-time low in the first couple of months of the new financial year. Thankfully, things are looking better now and most carmakers look well on their way to regaining momentum. June saw sales of some of the most popular cars in India improving by a huge extent.

The most popular car last month was the Maruti Alto, which clocked a sale of 7,298 units. While it made the Alto the largest-selling car in the country, it recorded a YoY drop of 61 per cent from 18,733 units sold in June 2019. In the second place, we have the new generation Hyundai Creta, a car that was launched just a couple of days before the entire nation closed down.

The all-new Hyundai Creta registered a sale of 7,207 units, which is only 14 per cent lower than 8,334 units sold in June 2019. The third most popular car in the country last month was the Kia Seltos, which sold 7,114 copies. As the Seltos was not on sale in June 2019, there isn’t a data available for comparison of sales on YoY basis.

At the fourth place on the sales charts of June 2020, we have the Maruti Wagon R, which registered a sale of 6,972 units, which corresponds to a drop of 32 per cent from 10,228 units sold in June 2019. The fifth spot goes to Maruti Dzire, which sold 5,834 units, a drop of 61 per cent from 14,868 units sold in the corresponding month of last year.

S.no Models Units sold In June 2020 1. Maruti Alto 7,298 Units 2. Hyundai Creta 7,207 Units 3. Kia Seltos 7,114 Units 4. Maruti Wagon R 6,972 Units 5. Maruti Dzire 5,834 Units 6. Maruti Brezza 4,542 Units 7. Maruti Baleno 4,300 Units 8. Maruti Celerio 4,145 Units 9. Hyundai Venue 4,129 Units 10. Tata Tiago 4,069 Units

At the 6th place, we have the Maruti Vitara Brezza with a total sale figure of 4,542 units last month. This is a drop of 49 per cent from 8,871 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year. The 7th place belongs to the Maruti Baleno with a total sale of 4,300 units. This corresponds to a drop of 49 per cent from 13,689 units sold in June 2019.

The eighth position has been held by Maruti Celerio, which sold 4,145 copies last month. It has registered a drop of 15 per cent from 4,871 units sold in the corresponding month of previous year.

The second-last place has been taken by Hyundai Venue, which has sold 4,129 copies – a drop of 53 per cent from 8,763 units sold in June 2019. At the tenth spot, we have Tata Tiago with a sale of 4,069 units, thereby corresponding to a drop of 27 per cent from 5,537 units sold in June 2019.