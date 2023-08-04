Top 10 Selling Cars In July 2023 – Swift, Baleno, Creta, Fronx, Nexon

Maruti Suzuki dominated the sales chart once again in July 2023, with eight of the ten highest-selling cars being from its arsenal

In July 2023, Maruti Suzuki saw its most affordable vehicles be outperformed in sales by its more premium options. At the top, we have the Swift, of which 17,896 units were sold. Compared to July 2022, this is a 31 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth.

Next in line is the Maruti Baleno, with a total of 16,725 units sold last month. Interestingly, this translates to a YoY sales decline of 6.88 per cent. The third spot is occupied by the Brezza, with a sales volume of 16,543 units, a massive 70.39 per cent YoY growth!

At the fourth spot, we have yet another Maruti – the Ertiga. The manufacturer sold 14,352 units of the Maruti MPV, with a 48.05 per cent YoY sales growth. Next, we have the Hyundai Creta, of which 14,062 units were sold. This is a YoY sales increase of 11.38 per cent.

10 Highest-Selling Cars In July 2023 Models Units sold 1. Maruti Swift 17,896 2. Maruti Baleno 16,725 3. Maruti Brezza 16,543 4. Maruti Ertiga 14,352 5. Hyundai Creta 14,062 6. Maruti Dzire 13,395 7. Maruti Fronx 13,220 8. Maruti Wagon-R 12,970 9. Tata Nexon 12,349 10. Maruti Eeco 12,307

At the sixth and seven spots in the list of highest-selling cars in July 2023, we have the Maruti Dzire and Fronx, respectively. The Indo-Japanese car giant sold 13,395 units of its subcompact sedan (2.56 per cent YoY degrowth), and 13,220 per cent of its newest subcompact SUV.

Maruti Suzuki grabs the eighth spot as well, with the Wagon-R. A total of 12,970 units of the little family hatchback were sold last month. Next in line is Tata Nexon, of which 12,349 units were sold. This is a 13.12 per cent YoY sales decline, probably due to a lot of shoppers waiting for the new facelift model to arrive.

Rounding off the list of the top 10 selling vehicles in July 2023 is another Maruti Suzuki car, namely the Eeco. Of this van, the company sold 12,307 units were sold, which translates to a YoY sales decrease of 7.75 per cent.