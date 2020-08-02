Top 10 Selling Cars In July 2020 – Maruti, Hyundai Dominate The List

Maruti Suzuki Alto finished on top ahead of Wagon R and Baleno while the fourth placed Hyundai Creta was the most sold SUV in the country

The Indian automotive industry is certainly making a big recovery as evident from the sales charts for the month of July 2020. The overall volumes showed a very minimal negative YoY growth as most of the top manufacturers performed well including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia and Renault.

Maruti Suzuki’s combined domestic sales led to the brand enduring 1.8 per cent growth in July 2020 and the scenario is expected to improve in the months to come. The Alto entry level hatchback sat at the top of the sales table as 13,654 units were sold last month. It finished ahead of Wagon R, Baleno, Creta and Swift.

The second-placed Wagon R garnered a total of 13,515 units last month and it continued to impress with its tally. The electric version of the third generation Wagon R is only expected to arrive in the domestic market sometime next year. The Baleno ended up third with 11,575 units as it beat its main rival Hyundai Elite i20 in a comprehensive fashion.

Model July 2020 Sales July 2019 Sales Growth 1. Maruti Alto 13,654 11,577 17.9% 2. Maruti Wagon R 13,515 15,062 -10.3% 3. Maruti Baleno 11,575 10,482 10.4% 4. Hyundai Creta 11,549 6,585 75.4% 5. Maruti Swift 10,173 12,677 -19.8% 6. Maruti Dzire 9,046 12,923 -30.0% 7. Maruti Ertiga 8,504 9,222 -7.8% 8. Maruti Eeco 8,501 9,814 -13.4% 9. Hyundai Grand i10 8,368 5,081 64.7% 10. Kia Seltos 8,270 New Launch –

The Creta’s fourth place with 11,549 meant that the mid size SUV finished as the best selling model in its segment for the third consecutive month. Launched in March 2020, the five seater was responsible for garnering more than 55,000 bookings and more than 20,000 units were delivered in the space of four months.

The Swift hatchback recorded a total of 10,173 units last month as it outsold its main rival Hyundai Grand i10 Nios with ease. The latter found a spot in the top ten though at ninth as 8,368 units were registered in the month of July 2020. The top selling sedan in India, Dzire, slotted in at seventh with 9,046 units.

Another Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicle in the top ten was the Ertiga as the seven seater posted a total of 8,504 units for seventh position. The Eeco minivan found 8,501 takers in eighth while the Kia Seltos rounded out the top ten with 8,270 units and it helped the brand to finish fifth in the manufacturers’ table.