Top 10 Sedans Sold In Nov 2019 – Maruti Dzire, Amaze & Verna On Top 3

Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to hold the top position ahead of Honda Amaze in the sedan sales table for the month of November 2019

Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire was the second most sold model in the overall sales tally last month as well behind its hatchback sibling, the Swift. The sedan managed to garner a total of 17,659 units in November 2019 as against 21,037 units during the same month last year with YoY volume increase of 16 per cent.

The Dzire’s arch-rival Honda Amaze finished in the second position but its domestic tally wasn’t as impressive as its main competitor. This showed how much the sales slowdown endured in 2019 affected the sedan segments. Behind Dzire, the volumes recorded by all sedans in their respective spaces were not highly appreciable.

The Amaze posted 3,286 units in November 2019 as against 4,854 units during the same month last year with YoY decline of 32 per cent. The Verna, on the other hand, came home third with a total of 2,010 units as against 2,558 units in November 2018 with Year-on-Year volume drop of 21 per cent.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-16%) 17,659 21,037 2. Honda Amaze (-32%) 3,286 4,854 3. Hyundai Verna (-21%) 2,010 2,558 4. Hyundai Xcent (-35%) 1,612 2,495 5. Honda City (-58%) 1,500 3,531 6. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-62%) 1,448 3,838 7. Tata Tigor (-65%) 765 2,156 8. Skoda Rapid (-10%) 725 809 9. VW Ameo (11%) 564 506 10. VW Vento (23%) 495 401

The Verna led the C-segment for sedans ahead of City and Ciaz. Another Hyundai sedan in the top ten was the Xcent as it was positioned fourth with a total of 1,612 units. Compared to the corresponding month in 2018, the Xcent sold 2,495 units resulting in YoY de-growth of 35 per cent last month.

The Xcent will be replaced by the soon-launching Aura subcompact sedan and it will have redesigned exterior and interior along with more premium features on the inside. The City ended up as the fifth most sedan in the Indian market with just 1,500 units. In November 2018, the popular sedan recorded 3,531 units with YoY decline of 58 per cent.

A brand new generation City will be introduced next year and is expected to turn the fortunes around for Honda and the segment as a whole. Its key rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz slotted in at sixth position as 1,448 units were sold against 3,838 units with 62 per cent Year-on-Year sales decline.

Tata’s Tigor will be receiving a facelift in the coming months and it managed to gather 765 units last month with 65 per cent sales decline. The eighth, ninth and tenth positions were covered by Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Ameo and Volkswagen Vento with 725, 564 and 495 units respectively.